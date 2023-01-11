OTTAWA — Brady Stonehouse scored twice, Logan Morrison had a goal and two assists as the Ottawa 67's handily defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 8-1 on Wednesday.

Luca Pinelli, Cooper Foster, Vinzenz Rohrer, Jack Matier and Matthew Mayich also scored for Ottawa (29-6-1-1), which is on a three-game win streak. Collin MacKenzie stopped 19-of-20 shots.

Matthew Soto was the lone scorer for Kingston (17-18-1-1), which dropped its fifth straight. Mason Vaccari made 33 saves.

The 67's took a 4-0 edge midway through the second before Soto put the Frontenacs on the board with a power-play marker minutes later. Ottawa outshot Kingston 41-20 and hasn't allowed more than one goal in its last three contests.

---

BATTALION 2 WOLVES 1 (SO)

SUDBURY, ONT. — Kyle McDonald scored the shootout winner as North Bay (27-10-0-1) squeezed past Sudbury (14-18-3-1). Justin Ertel scored a short-handed goal in regulation for the Battalion, who have won four straight.

---

STORM 4 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Guelph (16-18-4-1) picked up its third straight win, cruising past a slumping Hamilton (15-18-4) squad. Cooper Walker, Braeden Bowman, Jake Karabela and Hunter McKenzie all scored for the Storm which sent the Bulldogs to their fifth consecutive loss.

---

ATTACK 5 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, ONT. — Ethan Burroughs had two goals and an assist to lead Owen Sound (19-14-3-1) past Niagara (8-20-5-1). Cedrick Guindon added a goal and two assists with Colby Barlow and Kaleb Lawrence scoring the others for the Attack.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.