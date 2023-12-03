GUELPH, Ont. — Braeden Bowman's goal at 5:44 of the third period proved to be the winner as the Guelph Storm edged the visiting Oshawa Generals 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at the Sleeman Centre.

Jett Luchanko scored twice for the Storm (16-9-0-1), while Vilmer Alriksson and Gavin Grundner each added two assists.

Luca Marrelli and Rasmus Kumpulainen scored for the Generals (9-12-2-1), who were outshot 33-29. The Generals led 1-0 after the first period, but railed 2-1 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

ICEDOGS 2 PETES 1

NIAGARA, Ont. — Mike Levin scored the game-winning goal at 15:14 of the third period as the Niagara IceDogs upset the Peterborough Petes 2-1.

Urban Podrekar also scored for the IceDogs (6-15-4-1).

Jax Dubois scored for the Petes (13-8-3-1).

---

STEELHEADS 5 WOLVES 4 (SO)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Luke Misa's goal in the three-round shootout lifted the Mississauga Steelheads to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Sudbury Wolves.

Finn Harding, Porter Martone, Zander Veccia and Misa scored for the Central Division-leading Steelheads (16-8-1-0) in regulation time.

Dalibor Dvorský, Landon McCallum, David Goyette and Nick DeAngelis scored for the Wolves (13-10-1-1).

---

OTTERS 8 ATTACK 5

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Carey Terrance scored twice as the visiting Erie Otters topped the Owen Sound Attack 8-5.

Martin Misiak, Kaleb Smith, Malcolm Spence, Pano Fimis, Spencer Sova and Brett Bressette also scored for the Otters (11-11-4-0).

James Petrovski scored twice for the Attack (13-11-2-0), while Deni Goure, Servac Petrovsky and Cedrick Guindon netted singles.

---

67'S 6 BATTALION 5

OTTAWA, Ont. — Brady Stonehouse scored the game-winning goal at 11:26 of the third period as the Ottawa 67's edged the visiting North Bay Battalion 6-5.

Luca Pinelli and Stonehouse scored twice for the East Division-leading 67's (15-8-2-0), while Kaleb Lawrence and Will Gerrior added singles.

Jacob Therrien, Justin Ertel, Ethan Procyszyn, Ihnat Pazii and Brice Cooke scored for the Battalion (13-9-4-1).

---

RANGERS 6 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored twice as the visiting Kitchener Rangers beat the Sarnia Sting 6-3.

Antonino Pugliese, Tanner Lam, Justin Bottineau and Matthew Sop also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (20-7-1-0).

Kai Schwindt, Andrew LeBlanc and Sandis Vilmanis scored for the Sting (10-16-0-0).

---

FRONTENACS 4 FIREBIRDS 3 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Gabriel Frasca scored at 1:23 of overtime as the Kingston Frontenacs edged the visiting Flint Firebirds 4-3.

Linus Hemström, Adam Cavallin and Matthew Soto also scored for the Frontenacs (12-13-1-0).

Gavin Hayes, Nathan Aspinall and Braeden Kressler scored for the Firebirds (13-11-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.