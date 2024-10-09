BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored a hat trick for the Brantford Bulldogs in a 5-1 win over the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Chicago Blackhawks' draft pick also had an assist for a four-point night.

Jake O'Brien and Luca Testa score goals for the Bulldogs, with goalie Ryerson Leenders stopping 26 of 27 shots for the win.

Beckham Edwards scored Sarnia's lone goal with Nick Surzycia turning away 29 of 34 shots in the loss.

RANGERS 3 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Kitchener's Trent Swick scored twice, including the game-winner at 7:52 in the third period, in a 3-2 win over Flint.

Adrian Misaljevic also scored for the Rangers and goaltender Jackson Parsons made 18 saves.

Flint's goal scorers were Matthew Wang and Kaden Pitre and netminder Nathan Day kicked had 26 saves.

KNIGHTS 5 ATTACK 4 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — London's Sam O'Reilly scored the overtime winner 58 seconds into extra time in a 5-4 victory over Owen Sound.

Sam Dickinson, Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk and Blake Arrowsmith also scored for the Knights. Alexei Medvedev made 25 saves in London's net.

Owen Sound got goals from Ben Cormier, Konnor Smith, Harry Nansi and Declan Waddick. Attack goalie Carter George stopped 36 of 41 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.