OSHAWA, Ont. — Jake O'Brien score what proved to be the winner 5:23 into the third period and the Brantford Bulldogs edged the Oshawa Generals 5-4 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cedricson Okitundu, with two goals, Patrick Thomas, and Luca Testa provided the rest of the offence for Brantford (16-9-6-1), which took hold of first in the Eastern Conference with the win.

Matteo Drobac made 30 saves.

Calum Ritchie, with two goals, Connor Lockhart and Stuart Rolofs scored for Oshawa (14-13-3-1). Jacob Oster stopped 27 shots.

Okitundu's goal with 1:49 remaining in the second period put the Bulldogs ahead 4-3, before O'Brien added his own to increase their edge.

Lockhart scored a power-play marker at 10:04 of the final frame to make it a one-goal game but the Generals failed to tie it up.

---

BATTALION 5 67'S 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Dom DiVincentiis made 33 saves in helping lift the North Bay Battalion to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa 67's.

Liam Arnsby, Jacob Therrien, Dylan Richter, Paul Christopoulos and Dalyn Wakely scored one goal apiece for North Bay (16-12-4-1).

Kaleb Lawrence, Will Gerrior and Luca Pinelli replied for Ottawa (18-12-2). Max Donoso stopped 21 shots.

---

SPITFIRES 5 STEELHEADS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Oliver Peer had two goals and one assist as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Mississauga Steelheads 5-3.

Owen Outwater, Liam Greentree and Jacob Maillet also scored for Windsor (11-20-1), which is now on a two-game win streak.

Porter Martone, Jack Van Volsen and Gabriel Chiarot replied for Mississauga (18-12-2).

---

COLTS 4 WOLVES 3 (SO)

BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma scored the shootout winner to lift the Barrie Colts past the Sudbury Wolves 4-3.

Riley Patterson, with two goals, and Jack Brauti scored in regulation for Barrie (13-16-1), which got 44 saves from Ben West between regulation and overtime.

Alex Pharand, with two goals, and Quentin Musty replied for Sudbury (16-11-3-2). Marcus Vandenberg stopped 18 shots.

---

FRONTENACS 9 PETES 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Christopher Thibodeau and Roman Schmidt each had two goals and one assist as the Kingston Frontenacs trounced the Peterborough Petes 9-1.

Tyler Hopkins, Jakub Chromiak, Vann Williamson, Ethan Miedema and Jacob Battaglia also contributed goals for Kingston (15-16-1).

Sam McCue scored the game's first goal 6:16 into the opening period for Peterborough (14-13-3-1), which is on a four-game losing skid.

---

ATTACK 10 ICEDOGS 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Deni Goure had three goals and five assists, Ethan Burroughs added two goals and four assists and the Owen Sound Attack crushed the Niagara Icedogs 10-2.

Jake Crawford, with two goals and two assists, Sam Sedley, Antonio Tersigni and Declan Waddick provided the rest of the offence for Owen Sound (16-13-2-1).

Brody Crane and Bronson Ride scored for Niagara (8-20-4-1).

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 SPIRIT 2

SAGINAW, MI. — Jack Beck had two goals and one assist, Marco Mignosa added another two goals and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Saginaw Spirit.

Brenden Sirizzotti scored the other for Sault Ste. Marie (23-8-2-1), which has won seven of its last eight games.

Zayne Parekh and Michael Misa chipped in goals for Saginaw (20-10-0-1).

---

KNIGHTS 6 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Max McCue scored a hat trick, Denver Barkey had a goal and four assists and the London Knights defeated the Sarnia Sting 6-2.

Ruslan Gazizov and Sam O'Reilly added the others for London (21-11-0-1), which is now on a four-game winning streak.

Ryan Brown and Kai Schwindt scored for Sarnia (12-20-1).

---

STORM 3 OTTERS 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Brayden Gillespie made 28 saves, Max Namestnikov had a goal and an assist and the Guelph Storm topped the Erie Otters 3-1.

Charlie Paquette and Michael Buchinger also scored for Guelph (20-12-1-1), which extended its winning streak to four games.

Spencer Sova replied for Erie (14-13-4), which got 21 stops from Ben Gaudreau.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.