SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Bryce McConnell-Barker had two goals and an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds picked up a 6-3 win to hand the Saginaw Spirit their fifth straight loss Wednesday.

Julian Fantino also scored two goals, while Brenden Sirizzotti and Kalvyn Watson each added a goal and two assists for Soo (14-16-7-4), which picked up its second win in a row.

Samuel Ivanov stopped 13-of-16 shots.

Zayne Parekh, Hunter Haight and Dean Loukus responded for Saginaw (24-15-2). Tristan Lennox made 22 saves.

The Greyhounds went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Spirit went scoreless on two-man advantages.

---

WOLVES 6 ICEDOGS 4

ST. CATHARINES, ONT. -- Nick DeGrazia had two goals and one assist in leading the Sudbury Wolves past the Niagara IceDogs 6-4.

Marc Boudreau added a goal and an assist, while David Goyette had three helpers for the Wolves (16-18-3-2).

Alex Assadourian, Bronson Ride, Valdemar William Hull and Declan Waddick replied for the IceDogs (8-22-6-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.