OTTAWA — Cooper Foster scored the overtime winner 41 seconds into the extra frame as the Ottawa 67's defeated the Oshawa General 3-2 on Wednesday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Will Gerrior and Chris Barlas also scored for Ottawa (16-8-2), which won its second game in a row.

Goaltender Max Donoso stopped 32 shots to earn the win and Brady Stonehouse pitched in two assists.

Matthew Buckley, with a goal and an assist, and Stuart Rolofs scored for Oshawa (9-12-4). Tyler Graham had two assists. Generals goaltender Jacob Oster stopped 22 shots.

Ottawa jumped out to a 2-0 lead at 2:40 of the second period.

Oshawa got one back before the end of frame before scoring midway through the third period and forcing overtime, where Foster played hero for the 67's.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

STING 7 COLTS 6

SARNIA, Ont. — Jacob LeBlanc scored twice, including the game-winner, as the Sarnia Sting edged the Barrie Colts.

Sandis Vilmanis, Dennis Lominac, Mitch Young, Cooper Way and Tyson Doucette also scored for Sarnia (11-17-0).

Sting netminder Nick Surzycia stopped 19 of 25 shots before giving up the net to Logan Phillips, who turned away all 10 shots he faced.

Roenick Jodoin scored twice while Beau Jelsma, Cole Beaudoin, Chris Grisolia and Grayson Tiller scored once for Barrie (11-14-0).

Colts netminder Sam Hillebrandt kicked out 22 of 29 shots before Ben West took over. West stopped one shot without allowing a goal.

GREYHOUNDS 3 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Andrew Gibson scored the overtime winner at 2:08 of the extra frame as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the Sudbury Wolves.

Marco Mignosa and Bryce McConnell-Barker also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (18-8-2). Greyhounds netminder Charlie Schenkel stopped 26 shots.

David Goyette and Dalibor Dvorský scored for Sudbury (13-10-3). Wolves netminder Jakub Vondras stopped 27 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.