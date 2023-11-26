OTTAWA — Cooper Foster had his second goal of the game in overtime as the Ottawa 67's edged the Oshawa Generals 3-2 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Will Gerrior also scored once for Ottawa (13-7-1), as goaltender Max Donoso stopped 35 shots for the win.

Dylan Roobroeck and Connor Lockhart scored for Oshawa (8-10-3).

Goalie Jacob Oster made 18 saves in net.

The 67's scored on their only power play and the Generals went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

STORM 8 RANGERS 6

GUELPH, Ont. — Braeden Bowman had a hat trick as the Storm outlasted Kitchener.

Jake Karabela, Jett Luchanko, Michael Buchinger, Zackary Sandhu and Max Namestnikov all chipped in as Guelph (13-8-1) earned a point in its fourth-straight game.

Filip Mešár, Antonino Pugliese, Trent Swick, Simon Motew, Matthew Sop and Adrian Misaljevic replied for the Rangers (17-7-0).

---

STEELHEADS 5 OTTERS 0

ERIE, Pa. — Jack Ivankovic had a 48-save shutout as Mississauga blanked the Otters.

Mason Zebeski scored three times for the Steelheads (14-7-0), while Finn Harding and Porter Martone added goals.

Netminder Ben Gaudreau had 31 stops for Erie (10-10-3).

---

FIREBIRDS 7 ICEDOGS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Gavin Hayes scored twice as the Firebirds routed Niagara.

Zacharie Giroux, Nolan Dann, Braeden Kressler, Markas Samenas and Nathan Aspinall rounded out the attack for Flint (11-10-2).

Zakary Lavoie, Ryan Roobroeck and Ryan Vannetten scored for the IceDogs (4-13-5).

---

BATTALION 6 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jacob Therrien scored a goal and an assist as North Bay doubled the Attack.

Anthony Romani, Brice Cooke, Owen Van Steensel, Liam Arnsby and Dalyn Wakely added goals for the Battalion (11-8-5).

Cedrick Guindon, James Petrovski and Landen Hookey answered for Owen Sound (12-10-2).

---

SPIRIT 6 STING 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Matyas Sapovaliv had a goal and three assists as the Spirit trounced Sarnia.

Michael Misa, Will Bishop, PJ Forgione, Alex Christopoulos and Dean Loukus had the other goals for Saginaw (13-7-1).

Carson Hall was the lone scorer for the Sting (9-14-0).

---

KNIGHTS 9 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Kasper Halttunen had a hat trick as London skated past the Colts.

Ruslan Gazizov had a pair of goals for the Knights (15-8-1), while Kaeden Johnston, Jacob Julien, Easton Cowan and Henry Brzustewicz also found the back of the night.

Grayson Tiller, Nolan Newton and Kashawn Aitcheson all scored once for Barrie (10-11-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2023.