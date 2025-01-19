OHL roundup: Cowan extends point streak to 60 games as Knights down Wolves

LONDON, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored twice and added an assist to lead the league-leading London Knights to an 8-1 rout of the Sudbury Wolves.in Ontario Hockey League action Sunday.

Cowan, a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, increased his regular-season point streak to 60 games. It's the longest streak in league history, but because it spans two seasons it does not count as a record.

NHL Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour had a 55-game point streak with the Cornwall Royals in 1982-83.

Jesse Nurmi also scored twice while Sam O'Reilly, Henry Brzustewicz, Denver Barkey and Landon Sim had the other goals for the Knights (24-6-1), who are 10-0-1 in their last 11 games.

Knights netminder Austin Elliott saved 17 of 18 shots.

Rowan Henderson scored for Sudbury (22-15-5), while Wolves netminder Marcus Vandenberg kicked out 29 of 37 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

GENERALS 4 SPITFIRES 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Calum Ritchie's 11th goal of the season, scored at 19:18 of the second period, stood up as the winner as the Oshawa Generals defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 4-1.

Luke Torrance, Matthew Buckley and Noah Powell also scored for the East Division-leading Generals (26-14-3-1), who outshot the visitors 38-26. Colby Barlow chipped in with two assists.

Anthony Cristoforo scored a power-play goal for the West Division-leading Spitfires (31-10-2-1).

---

COLTS 5 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Emil Hemming scored twice as the visiting Barrie Colts downed the Niagara IceDogs 5-1.

Riley Patterson, Anthony Romani and Beau Jelsma also scored for the Colts (26-14-2).

Ryan Roobroeck had the lone goal for the IceDogs (26-14-3).

Colts netminder Sam Hillebrandt stopped 23 of 24 shots. IceDogs goaltender Owen Flores kicked out 35 of 40 shots.

---

GREYHOUNDS 3 67'S 0

OTTAWA, Ont. — Nolan Lalonde made 24 saves as the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds blanked the Ottawa 67's 3-0.

Brady T. Smith, Owen Allard and Jordan Charron all scored for the Greyhounds (18-24-1).

Collin MacKenzie stopped 28 shots for the 67's (14-20-8), who have lost eight straight games.

---

BULLDOGS 2 BATTALION 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored the game-winning goal at 9:48 of the second period as the Brantford Bulldogs edged the visiting North Bay Battalion 2-1.

Tomáš Hamara also scored for the Bulldogs (24-15-4-0).

Ethan Procyszyn scored for the Battalion (16-22-3-0), who outshot the hosts 30-15.

---

FRONTENACS 6 OTTERS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jacob Battaglia had two goals and two assists. and Tuomas Uronen had a goal and three assists as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the visiting Erie Otters 6-2.

Tyler Hopkins, Matthew Soto and Cedrick Guindon also scored for the Frontenacs (23-11-5-2), who outshot the visitors 26-25.

Brett Hammond and Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (21-15-3-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.