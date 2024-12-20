OHL roundup: Barkey, Hawery pace Knights to win over Sting
LONDON, Ont. — Denver Barkey and Logan Hawery each scored twice as the London Knights knocked off the visiting Sarnia Sting 6-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night at Canada Life Place.
Blake Montgomery and Sam O'Reilly had a goal and two assists for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (27-6-0-0), while Cam Allen and Henry Brzustewicz each chipped in with two assists.
Ryan Brown scored for the Sting (11-18-2-5), who were outshot 36-27.
The Knights went 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Sting were 0-for-6.
Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:
---
GENERALS 6 BULLDOGS 2
OSHAWA, Ont. — Colby Barlow scored twice as the Oshawa Generals beat the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 6-2.
Owen Griffin, Ethan Toms, Beckett Sennecke and Tyler Graham also scored for the East Division-leading Generals (20-11-2-1), who outshot the visitors 38-18. Luca D'Amato chipped in with two assists.
Ben Radley and Cole Brown scored for the Bulldogs (17-13-3-0), who led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 5-2 heading into the third.
---
RANGERS 6 67'S 3
KITCHENER, Ont. — Haeden Ellis had a goal and assist and Carson Campbell had three assists as the Kitchener Rangers beat the visiting Ottawa 67's 6-3.
Tanner Lam, Luke Ellinas, Jack LaBrash, Cameron Reid and Adrian Misaljevic also scored for the Rangers (23-7-2-1), who outshot the visitors 35-28. Andrew Vermeulen chipped in with two assists.
Will Gerrior, Chris Barlas and Nathan Amidovski scored for the 67's (13-12-2-5), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third.
---
FRONTENACS 4 PETES 1
KINGSTON, Ont. — Vann Williamson and Cedrick Guindon each had a goal and two assists as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-1.
Jacob Battaglia and Ben Pickell also scored once for the Frontenacs (17-9-5-2), who outshot the Petes 32-18.
Caden Taylor scored for the Petes (7-20-2-4)
---
ICEDOGS 6 STEELHEADS 4
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Mathieu Paris scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Niagara IceDogs edged the Brampton Steelheads 6-4.
Braidy Wassilyn, Mike Levin, Andrei Loshko, Ethan Czata and Ryan Roobroeck also scored for the IceDogs (22-9-1-1), who outshot the hosts 40-30.
Gabriel Chiarot scored twice for the Steelheads (14-14-4-0), while Finn Harding and Mason Zebeski netted singles.
---
STORM 6 GREYHOUNDS 4
GUELPH, Ont. — Noah Jenken scored twice as the Guelph Storm trimmed the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-4.
Charlie Paquette, Dawson Morris, Max Namestnikov and Alex McLean also scored for the Storm (10-19-2-1), who outshot the visitors 40-25.
Justin Cloutier, Hunter Solomon, Marco Mignosa and Chase Reid scored for the Greyhounds (15-18-0-0), who trailed 2-1 after the first period but led 4-3 heading into the third.
---
WOLVES 6 BATTALION 3
SUDBURY, Ont. — Nathan Villeneuve scored three goals and added an assist as the Sudbury Wolves beat the visiting North Bay Battalion 6-3.
Kieron Walton, Kocha Delic and Blake Clayton also scored for the Wolves (17-10-4-0), who were outshot 35-31.
Jacob Therrien, Jacob LeBlanc and Shamar Moses scored for the Battalion (13-15-3-0), who went into the final period tied 3-3.
---
FIREBIRDS 6 SPIRIT 3
SAGINAW, Mich. — Christopher Thibodeau scored twice and Matthew Wang and Alex Kostov each had a goal and assist as the visiting Flint Firebirds beat the Saginaw Spirit 6-3.
Connor Clattenburg and Jack D'Arcy also scored for the Firebirds (15-15-1-1), while Hayden Reid and Matthew Mania added two assists each.
Calem Mangone, Carson Harmer and James Guo scored for the Spirit (16-16-1-0). Both teams had 31 shots on goal.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2024.