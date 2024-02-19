LONDON — Easton Cowan had a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 24 games as the London Knights thumped the Windsor Spitfires 7-2 in Ontario Hockey League action Monday afternoon.

Cowan, a first-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023, has 74 points (27 goals, 47 assists) in 42 games for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (40-12-3).

Denver Barkey, Landon Sim Max McCue also had a goal and two assists as London spread out its offence.

Sam Dickinson, Ruslan Gazizov and Jackson Edward had the other goals for the Knights, while netminder Michael Simpson made 25 saves.

Ryan Abraham and Ethan Martin scored for Windsor (18-29-7).

Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo allowed six goals on 27 shots before giving way to Max Donoso midway through the game.

Donoso stopped 20 of 21 shots in relief.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Monday:

---

BULLDOGS 3 OTTERS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Patrick Thomas scored his second goal of the game 1:30 into the third period, and that stood as the winner as the surging Bulldogs beat Erie.

Daniil Sobolev also scored for East Division-leading Brantford (31-16-8), which won its fifth game in a row and clinched a playoff spot.

Bulldogs netminder David Egorov made 34 saves.

Brett Bressette and Bruce McDonald all scored for Erie (24-26-5), which has lost seven of its last eight games.

Otters netminder Sergei Litvinov kicked out 26 of 29 shots.

---

GREYHOUNDS 7 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Julian Fantino scored twice as Sault Ste. Marie defeated the Sing and clinched a playoff spot.

Gavin Hayes, Travis Hayes, Jordan D'Intino, Christopher Brown and Andrew Gibson also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (36-16-3).

Greyhounds goaltender Landon Miller stopped 25 of 28 shots.

Sean Doherty, Zach Filak and Lukas Fischer scored for Sarnia (22-29-4).

Sting netminder Nick Surzycia stopped 25 of 31 shots before being replaced midway through the third period by Karsen Chartier, who stopped one of two shots he faced in relief.

---

STEELHEADS 5 ATTACK 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Jack Van Volsen scored twice as Steelheads defeated Owen Sound.

Dean Loukus, Lucas Karmiris and Chas Sharpe also scored for Mississauga (28-20-6), which is on a six-game point streak (4-0-2). Goaltender Jack Ivankovic made 33 saves.

Colby Barlow scored for Owen Sound (25-24-6), which got 28 saves from Carter George.

---

RANGERS 6 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored twice as Kitchener topped the Petes.

Matthew Sop, Tanner Lam, Eduard Salé and Simon Motew also for Kitchener (35-19-2), which has won four games in a row.

Rangers goaltender Tristan Malboeuf stopped 32 of 34 shots.

Ryder McIntyre and Caden Taylor scored for Peterborough (17-31-6).

Petes netminder Liam Sztuska made 43 saves.

---

FRONTENACS 7 COLTS 4

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jakub Chromiak and Jacob Battaglia both scored twice as the Frontenacs downed Barrie.

Cal Uens, Christopher Thibodeau and Jacob Holm has the other goals for Kingston (26-26-2).

Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari stopped 25 shots.

Zach Wigle scored twice while Cole Beaudoin and Beau Jelsma also scored for Barrie (21-28-3).

Colts netminder Sam Hillebrandt allowed three goals on eight shots before being replaced midway through the first period. Ben West saved 22 of 26 shots in relief.

---

GENERALS 6 ICEDOGS 0

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jacob Oster made 31 saves to earn the shutout as the Generals blanked Niagara.

Luke Torrance scored twice while Calum Ritchie, Stuart Rolofs, Beckett Sennecke and Connor Punnett had the other goals for Oshawa (28-16-9).

IceDogs netminder Charlie Robertson saved 33 of 39 shots as they fell to 16-32-7.

---

67'S 6 BATTALION 3

OTTAWA — Luca Pinelli and Brady Stonehouse both scored twice as the 67's downed North Bay.

Samuel Mayer and Henry Mews also scored for Ottawa (28-19-6).

67's netminder Ian Michelone stopped 23 of 26 shots.

Andrew LeBlanc, Dalyn Wakely and Ihnat Pazii scored for North Bay (28-18-8).

Battalion goaltender Mike McIvor made 33 saves.

---

WOLVES 4 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — David Goyette scored twice as Sudbury defeated the Storm.

Kocha Delic and Dalibor Dvorský also scored for Central Division-leading Sudbury (32-16-3-3), which clinched a playoff spot.

Wolves netminder Marcus Vandenberg stopped 30 shots.

Cam Allen scored once for Guelph (26-23-5).

Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie made 38 saves.

* This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.