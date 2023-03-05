OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Evan Vierling scored three goals, including one on a penalty shot, and added two assists as the visiting Barrie Colts defeated the Owen Sound Attack 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Ethan Cardwell added two goals for the Colts (36-16-6-2), while Tyler Savard netted a single. Jacob Frasca chipped in with two assists.

Taos Jordan, Colby Barlow and Kaleb Lawrence scored for the Attack (29-24-4-1), who outshot the Colts 36-30.

The Colts led 2-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

SPIRIT 7 FRONTENACS 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Hunter Haight scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Saginaw Spirit defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 7-3.

Matyas Sapovaliv added two goals for the Spirit (32-24-2-2), while PJ Forgione, Joey Willis and Sebastien Gervais netted singles.

Owen Outwater, Maddox Callens and Gabriel Frasca scored for the Frontenacs (24-32-1-2).

---

BATTALION 4 ICEDOGS 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Charlie Robertson made 20 saves to register the shutout as the North Bay Battalion beat the visiting Niagara IceDogs 4-0.

Liam Arnsby, Nikita Tarasevich, Dalyn Wakely and Pasquale Zito scored for the Battalion (40-17-2-1), who lead 3-0 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

Netminder Owen Flores kicked out 41 of 44 shots for the IceDogs (11-40-8-1).

---

BULLDOGS 3 OTTERS 2

HAMILTON, Ont. — Noah Nelson's second goal of the game, scored at 17:19 of the third period, proved to be the difference as the Hamilton Bulldogs edged the visiting Erie Otters 3-2.

Nick Lardis also scored for the Bulldogs (30-26-4-0), who were outshot 31-26.

Kaleb Smith and Carey Terrance scored for the Otters (20-33-1-5), who led 2-1 with 13 minutes left in the game.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.