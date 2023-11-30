PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zacharie Giroux scored twice, Nathan Day made 29 saves and the Flint Firebirds earned a 4-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Simon Slavicek, with one goal and one assist, and Coulson Pitre provided the rest of the offence for Flint (12-11-1-1).

Owen Beck scored the lone goal for Peterborough (13-6-3-1), which sits atop the Eastern Conference. Liam Sztuska stopped 39-of-42 shots.

Giroux scored his 13th of the season to put the Firebirds ahead 3-0 by 10:51 of the second period. Beck responded 4:03 later to put the Petes on the board.

But Giroux added an empty-net goal with 2:07 remaining in the contest on the power play.

---

COLTS 4 SPITFIRES 1

BARRIE, Ont. - Eduard Sale and Cole Beaudoin each had a goal and an assist as the Barrie Colts defeated the Windsor Spitfires 4-1.

Tai York and Chris Grisolia also scored for Barrie (11-11-0), which got 31 saves from Sam Hillebrandt.

Liam Greentree had the lone marker for Windsor (6-18-1). Joey Costanzo stopped 20-of-22 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.