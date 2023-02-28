ERIE, Pa. — It's been a long and difficult season for the young Erie Otters, who have lost 31 games and spent much of the time living at or near the bottom of the Ontario Hockey League's 10-team Western Conference.

On Tuesday, the Otters added another disappointment, losing 4-3 in a shootout to the visiting Hamilton Bulldogs in the only game on the OHL schedule.

The Otters took a 3-0 lead into the third period, but Cole Brown and Jorian Donovan scored 30 seconds apart early in the third to get the Bulldogs back to within one goal.

Patrick Thomas scored at 7:34 to tie the game, then Brown and Sahil Panwar scored in the shootout to complete the comeback for the Bulldogs (28-25-4-0). Marek Vanacker chipped in with two assists.

Carey Terrance, Sam Alfano and Owain Johnston scored for the Otters (19-31-1-5), while Pano Fimis chipped in with three assists.

The Bulldogs outshot the Otters 40-31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.