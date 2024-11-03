NIAGARA, Ont. — Kevin He scored 53 seconds into overtime to lift the Niagara IceDogs to a 4-3 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Sudbury Wolves on Sunday at the Meridian Centre.

Max Crete, Sean Doherty and Ethan Czata also scored for the Central Division-leading IceDogs (11-4), who outshot the visitors 40-29.

Quentin Musty, Ondrej Molnar and Nathan Villeneuve scored for the Wolves (8-6-1-0), who scored at 16:46 of the third period to tie the game and force the extra session.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

STEELHEADS 5 BATTALION 4 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Adam Zidlicky scored 23 seconds into overtime period as the visiting Brampton Steelheads edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4.

Carson Rehkopf scored twice for the Steelheads (8-5-1-0), while Jack Van Volsen and Porter Martone netted singles.

Ethan Procyszyn scored twice for the Battalion (7-7-2-0), while Andrew LeBlanc and Natan Teshome scored once.

---

FRONTENACS 4 67'S 3 (OT)

OTTAWA, Ont. — Ethan Miedema scored at 4:59 of overtime to lift the visiting Kingston Frontenacs to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa 67's.

Ben Pickell scored twice for the East Division-leading Frontenacs (8-4-4-0), while Gage Heyes added a single.

Luca Pinelli, Will Gerrior and Chris Barlas scored for the 67's (5-6-2-1).

---

RANGERS 4 SPIRIT 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Luca Romano scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the visiting Saginaw Spirit 4-2.

Andrew Vermeulen and Trent Swick also scored for the Rangers (12-2-1-1).

Nic Sima and Carson Harmer scored for the Spirit (8-6-1-0).

---

KNIGHTS 2 ATTACK 1 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored at 3:59 of overtime as the visiting London Knights edged the Owen Sound Attack 2-1.

Jacob Julien also scored for the Knights (10-4).

Braedyn Rogers scored for the Attack (3-8-2-2).

---

SPITFIRES 4 FIREBIRDS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — AJ Spellacy scored a goal and added an assist as the Windsor Spitfires beat the visiting Flint Firebirds 4-1.

Ethan Martin, Tnias Mathurin and Liam Greentree also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (12-2-1-0).

Xavier Tessier scored for the Firebirds (6-8-0-1).

---

GENERALS 5 BULLDOGS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Calum Ritchie scored twice and added an assist as the Oshawa Generals beat the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 5-2.

Ben Danford, Owen Griffin and Beckett Sennecke also scored for the Generals (9-6-1-0), who scored four times in the second period to take a 5-1 lead into the third. Luca Marrelli chipped in with three assists.

Nick Lardis and Tomas Hamara scored for the Bulldogs (6-6-2-0).

The Generals went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Bulldogs went 2-for-4.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.