OHL roundup: IceDogs stay unbeaten with win over Frontenacs

KINGSTON, Ont. — Kevin He scored twice and Andrei Loshko had a goal and two assists as the visiting Niagara IceDogs defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Alex Assadourian and Max Crete also scored for the IceDogs, who improved to 2-0.

Matthew Soto and Jacob Battaglia scored for the Frontenacs, who slipped to 2-1.

The Frontenacs outshot the visitors 37-34, and went 0-for-3 on the power play. The IceDogs went 0-for-4.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

GENERALS 3 67'S 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Cooper Foster's second goal of the game, scored at 3:19 of overtime, lifted the visiting Ottawa 67's to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Oshawa Generals.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the third period, the 67's rallied on goals from Foster and Filip Ekberg to tie the game and force overtime.

Will Gerrior also scored for the 67's, who improved to 1-1.

Matthew Buckley scored twice for the Generals, while Tristan Delisle netted a single. The Generals slipped to 1-2.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.