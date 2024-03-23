OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jake Karabela's second goal of the game, scored at 4:28 of overtime, gave the visiting Guelph Storm a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over the Owen Sound Attack in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Braeden Bowman also scored twice for the Storm (33-27-6-1), while Ryan McGuire, Charlie Paquette and Leo Serlin added singles.

Deni Goure scored three goals for the Attack (29-30-6-3), while Colby Barlow, Ethan Burroughs and Sam McCue netted singles.

The Attack outshot the Storm 34-33, and led 2-0 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.

The Storm went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Attack went 1-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

STING 3 FIREBIRDS 0

FLINT, Mich. — Nick Surzycia stopped 41 shots and earned the shutout as the visiting Sarnia Sting blanked the Flint Firebirds 3-0.

Zach Filak scored twice for the Sting (25-39-3-1), while Marko Sikic added a single.

Netminder Nathan Day kicked out 15 of 17 shots for the Firebirds (30-33-4-1).

---

WOLVES 9 ICEDOGS 2

NIAGARA, Ont. — Quentin Musty, Kocha Delic and Dalibor Dvorský each scored twice as the visiting Sudbury Wolves whipped the Niagara IceDogs 9-2.

David Goyette, Alex Pharand and Landon McCallum also scored for the Wolves (38-22-4-3).

Urban Podrekar and Mathieu Paris scored for the IceDogs (17-43-6-2).

---

OTTERS 4 RANGERS 3 (OT)

ERIE, Penn. — Martin Misiak scored at 3:22 of overtime period as the Erie Otters edged the visiting Kitchener Rangers 4-3.

Kaleb Smith, Dylan Edwards and Pano Fimis also scored for the Otters (33-28-5-2)

Antonino Pugliese, Luke Ellinas and Tanner Lam scored for the Rangers (41-23-4-0).

—

SPIRIT 8 SPITFIRES 5

SAGINAW, Mich. — Calem Mangone and Alex Christopoulos each scored three goals as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 8-5.

Matyas Sapovaliv and Sebastien Gervais also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (49-16-1-1).

Valentin Zhugin scored twice for the Spitfires (18-42-5-3), while AJ Spellacy, Liam Greentree and Jack Greenwell added singles.

---

FRONTENACS 4 BULLDOGS 3 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Roman Schmidt scored at 1:57 of overtime as the Kingston Frontenacs edged the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 4-3.

Schmidt scored twice for the Frontenacs (33-31-4-0), while Gage Heyes and Tyler Hopkins netted singles.

Florian Xhekaj, Ben Bujold and Calvin Crombie scored for the Bulldogs (36-20-9-2).

---

COLTS 4 PETES 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Bode Stewart scored twice and Kashawn Aitcheson added three assists as the Barrie Colts beat the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-1.

Tai York and Beau Jelsma also scored for the Colts (28-36-4-0), who outshot the visitors 37-26.

Aiden Young scored for the Petes (20-39-7-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.