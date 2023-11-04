NIAGARA, Ont. — Justin Ertel scored the game-winning goal at 4:11 of the third period as the North Bay Battalion edged the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Dalyn Wakely scored twice for the Battalion (7-5-3-1), while Justin Ertel and Ty Nelson netted singles.

Zakary Lavoie, Mike Levin and Kevin He scored for the IceDogs (3-6-4-1).

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

KNIGHTS 3 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Sam O'Reilly scored with 18 seconds left in the third period to give the visiting London Knights a 3-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack.

Easton Cowan and Denver Barkey also scored for the Knights (9-4-0-1).

Servac Petrovsky and Colby Barlow scored for the Attack (7-7-1-0).

---

FRONTENACS 4 STORM 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Christopher Thibodeau scored a goal and added an assist as the Kingston Frontenacs beat the visiting Guelph Storm 4-2.

Owen Outwater, Paul Ludwinski and Jacob Holmes also scored for the Frontenacs (7-8-0-0).

Jett Luchanko and Max Namestnikov scored for the Storm (9-6-0-0).

---

GREYHOUNDS 3 SPITFIRES 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Brenden Sirizzotti scored the winning goal at 19:53 of the third period as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the visiting Windsor Spitfires 3-2.

Travis Hayes and Justin Cloutier also scored for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (10-5-0-0).

Ryan Abraham and Oliver Peer scored for the Spitfires (4-9-1-0).

---

FIREBIRDS 5 STEELHEADS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Gavin Hayes and Coulson Pitre each scored twice as the Flint Firebirds defeated the visiting Mississauga Steelheads 5-1.

Braeden Kressler also scored for the Firebirds (7-61-1).

Lucas Karmiris scored for the Central Division-leading Steelheads (10-5-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.