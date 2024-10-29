KITCHENER, Ont. — The Kitchener Rangers scored on a penalty shot, on the power play and while short-handed en route to a 6-1 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Sarnia Sting on Tuesday night.

Andrew Vermeulen, Luca Romano, Cameron Mercer, Chris Grisolia, Jakub Chromiak and Cameron Reid all scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (10-2-1-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third period. Reid also chipped in with two assists.

Tyson Doucette scored for the Sting (6-5-1-3), who were outshot 30-22.

The Rangers were 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Sting went 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

ICEDOGS 2 PETES 1 (SO)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ryan Roobroeck's goal in the third round of the shootout lifted the visiting Niagara IceDogs to a 2-1 win over the Peterborough Petes.

Ethan Czata scored in regulation time for the Central Division-leading IceDogs (10-3), while netminder Owen Flores stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced.

Brennan Faulkner scored for the winless Petes (0-10-1-2), while netminder Zach Bowen stopped 45 of 46 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.