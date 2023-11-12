KITCHENER, Ont. — Trent Swick had two goals and one assist in leading the Kitchener Rangers to their fifth straight win, 5-3 over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Sunday.

Filip Mesar, with one goal and two assists, Antonino Pugliese and Carson Rehkopf also scored for Kitchener (14-5-0), which sits atop the Western Conference. Jackson Parsons made 32 saves.

Justin Cloutier scored twice, with Owen Allard adding the other for Sault Ste. Marie (12-7-0), which is right behind Kitchener in the West. Charlie Schenkel stopped 17-of-22 shots.

Swick's second of the game, shortly followed by Mesar's, early in the third period put the Rangers ahead 5-1.

The Greyhounds, however, attempted a comeback with Cloutier netting a short-handed marker midway through the frame, and Allard adding another with three minutes left.

But Sault Ste. Marie ultimately fell short.

---

PETES 5 BULLDOGS 4 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Samuel Mayer capped a two-goal effort with the game winner at 4:05 of overtime as the Peterborough Petes defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 5-4.

Sam McCue, Konnor Smith and Chase Lefebvre also scored for Peterborough (9-3-3-1).

Nick Lardis, with two goals, Florian Xhekaj and Marek Vanacker, who scored the game-tying goal at 12:39 of the third period, responded for Brantford (6-7-3-1).

---

FRONTENACS 5 GENERALS 4 (SO)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Christopher Thibodeau scored the shootout winner to lift the Kingston Frontenacs to a 5-4 victory over the Oshawa Generals.

Matthew Soto, with two goals, Gage Heyes and Maddox Callens scored in regulation for Kingston (9-9-0). Thibodeau's shootout marker was the first and only one in six attempts for each side.

Stuart Rolofs, Luke Torrance, Calum Ritchie and Ryder McIntyre replied for Oshawa (8-9-0-1).

---

SPIRIT 6 SPITFIRES 5

WINDSOR, Ont. — Michael Misa scored the game-winning goal with 10 seconds left in the third period and the Saginaw Spirit narrowly edged the Windsor Spitfires 6-5.

Ethan Hay, with two goals and one assist, Hunter Haight, Dean Loukus, with one goal and three assists, and Valentin Zhugin provided the rest of the offence for Saginaw (9-7-0-1).

Cole Davis scored twice, with Liam Greentree, Alex Christopoulos and Josef Eichler adding the others for Windsor (4-13-1)

---

67'S 6 STING 3

OTTAWA — Brady Stonehouse paced Ottawa with two goals as the 67's topped the Sarnia Sting 6-3.

Henry Mews, Cooper Foster, Will Gerrior and Luca Pinelli also scored for Ottawa (10-5-1).

Zach Filak, Sandis Vilmanis and Nathan Omeri replied for Sarnia (9-10-0).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.