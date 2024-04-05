FLINT, Mich. — Denver Barkey scored with 1:17 left in the third period as the London Knights edged the Flint Firebirds 3-2 on Thursday to advance in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

London won the first-round series in four straight games.

Sam O'Reilly and Landon Sim had the other goals for London as Michael Simpson made 34 saves.

Simon Slavicek and Matthew Wang scored for Flint, while netminder Nathan Day stopped 28 of 30 shots.

---

67'S 6 BULLDOGS 5 (OT)

OTTAWA — Samuel Mayer completed his hat trick in overtime as the 67's slipped past Brantford.

Ottawa holds a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Henry Mews, Will Gerrior and Bradley Horner also scored for the 67's.

Zakary Lavoie struck twice for the Bulldogs, while Nick Lardis, Adrian Rebelo and Marek Vanacker chipped in as well.

---

GENERALS 4 COLTS 3 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Beckett Sennecke put away the overtime winner as Oshawa edged the Colts.

The Generals lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Connor Lockhart, Luca D'Amato and Zackary Sandhu rounded out the attack for Oshawa.

Beau Jelsma had a pair of goals for Barrie and Kyle Morey also scored.

---

OTTERS 5 RANGERS 3

ERIE, Pa. — Sam Alfano had a goal and an assist as the Otters topped Kitchener.

The best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2.

Martin Misiak, Brett Bressette, Pano Fimis and Alexis Daviault also scored for Erie.

Luke Ellinas, Carson Rehkopf and Filip Mešár all scored once for the Rangers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.