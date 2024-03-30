Kocha Delic's third goal of the game, scored at 2:33 of overtime, gave the visiting Sudbury Wolves a 6-5 win over the Mississauga Steelheads in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Saturday at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

Evan Konyen scored twice for the Wolves, while David Goyette netted a single. The Wolves lead their first round, best-of seven series 2-0.

Angus MacDonell, Lucas Karmiris, Chas Sharpe, Luke Misa and Marc Boudreau scored for the Steelheads, who were outshot 44-33.

The Steelheads led 3-1 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third. The Wolves scored at 18:53 of the third period to tie the game 5-5 and force overtime.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

BATTALION 7 FRONTENACS 3

(Battalion lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely scored twice as the North Bay Battalion beat the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 7-3.

Ihnat Pazii, Brice Cooke, Ty Nelson, Sandis Vilmanis and Owen Van Steensel also scored for the Battalion, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in their first round, best-of-seven series.

Jacob Battaglia, Gage Heyes and Jacob Holmes scored for the Frontenancs.

---

SPIRIT 5 ATTACK 2

(Spirit lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Owen Beck scored a goal and added two assists as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Owen Sound Attack 5-2.

Joey Willis, Michael Misa, Josh Bloom and James Guo also scored for the Spirit, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in their first round, best-of-seven series.

Ethan Burroughs and James Petrovski scored for the Attack.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 STORM 1

(Greyhounds lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jacob Frasca scored once and added an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the visiting Guelph Storm 4-1.

Arttu Karki, Caeden Carlisle and Marco Mignosa also scored for the Greyhounds, who took a 2-0 lead in their first round, best-of-seven series.

Rylan Singh scored for the Storm.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.