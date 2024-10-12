NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Konnor Smith scored a hat trick as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Niagara IceDogs 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League play on Friday night.

Jake Crawford added two goals for Owen Sound.

GENERALS 4 STING 3

SARNIA - Colby Barlow's shootout goal was the difference as the Oshawa Generals defeated the Sarnia Sting.

Luca Marrelli, Tyler Graham and Tyler O'Toole scored in regulation for the Generals.

KNIGHTS 5 COLTS 4

LONDON - Evan Van Gorp scored the game-winning goal at 15:29 in the third period as the Knights edged the Colts.

Sam Dickinson had a hat trick for London.

BATTALION 3 OTTERS 2

ERIE - Shamar Moses had the shootout winner to lead the North Bay Battalion over the Erie Otters.

Ethan Procyszyn and Jacob LeBlanc tallied in regulation for North Bay.

FRONTENACS 7 WOLVES 2

KINGSTON - Jacob Battaglia scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs topped the Sudbury Wolves.

Cedrick Guindon, Matthew Soto, Ethan Miedema, Tuomas Uronen and Emil Pieniniemi had singles for Kingston.

GREYHOUNDS 5 RANGERS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE - Travis Hayes buried the shootout winner as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Kitchener Rangers.

He added two goals in regulation. Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel saved 29 of 33 shots.

SPITFIRES 7 STEELHEADS 5

BRAMPTON - Ilya Protas scored twice as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Brampton Steelheads.

Noah Morneau, Carson Woodall, Anthony Cristoforo, Ryan Abraham and AJ Spellacy all scored once for Windsor.

BULLDOGS 6 67'S 3

OTTAWA - Nick Lardis scored twice as the Brantford Bulldogs topped the Ottawa 67's.

Noah Roberts, Patrick Thomas, Calvin Crombie and Zakary Lavoie had the other goals for Brantford.

STORM 6 PETES 3

GUELPH - Charlie Paquette scored a goal and added an assist as the Guelph Storm downed the Peterborough Petes.

Petes netminder Zach Bowen saved 40 of 45 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.