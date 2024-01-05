LONDON, Ont. — Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan produced a goal and two assists as the London Knights defeated the Barrie Colts 6-2 on Friday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Cowan — a first-round pick in last year's draft — was a member of Canada's world junior hockey championship team that lost to Czechia in the quarterfinals Tuesday in Gothenburg, Sweden.

It was the 18-year-old's first game back in the Knights' lineup. He's up to 13 goals and 29 assists in 24 OHL games.

Oliver Bonk — who also represented Canada — Jared Woolley, Sam O'Reilly, Evan Van Gorp and Sam Dickinson also scored for London (25-11-1).

Bonk, Van Gorp and Dickinson added one assist each, while Jacob Julien and William Nicholl both had two assists. Knights netminder Michael Simpson saved 21 shots.

London has won eight games in a row.

Beau Jelsma scored both goals for Barrie (14-19-1), while netminder Ben West stopped 29 shots in the Colts' second straight loss.

FIREBIRDS 3 PETES 1

FLINT, Mich. — Kaden Pitre had a goal and an assist as the Flint Firebirds defeated the Peterborough Petes.

Markas Samenas and Nathan Aspinall also scored for Flint (15-19-3). Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day kicked out 21 shots.

Chase Lefebvre scored for Peterborough (15-17-4). Petes netminder Liam Sztuska saved 34 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 5 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Travis Hayes had a goal and an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Guelph Storm.

Justin Cloutier, Brady Martin, Alex Kostov and Brenden Sirizzotti also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (25-10-3). Greyhounds goaltender Landon Miller stopped 28 shots.

Braeden Bowman and Jett Luchanko scored for Guelph (21-13-3). Storm goaltender Brayden Gillespie saved 29 shots.

STEELHEADS 4 FRONTENACS 0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Ryerson Leenders earned a 29-save shutout as the Mississauga Steelheads beat the Kingston Frontenacs 4-0.

Jack Van Volsen scored twice while Mason Zebeski and Luke Misa scored once for Mississauga (20-13-2).

Mason Vaccari kicked out 30 shots for Kingston (18-17-1).

ATTACK 5 ICEDOGS 4 (OT)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Deni Goure knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:03 of the overtime period as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Niagara IceDogs.

Declan Waddick, Ethan Burroughs, Sam McCue and Sam Sedley also scored for Owen Sound (18-15-3). Attack goaltender Corbin Votary kicked out 37 shots.

Brody Crane, Urban Podrekar, Mike Levin and Andrew Vermeulen scored for Niagara (9-21-6). IceDogs netminder Owen Flores kicked out 40 shots.

WOLVES 7 BULLDOGS 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Nathan Villeneuve had a goal and two assists as the Sudbury Wolves downed the Brantford Bulldogs.

David Goyette, Kieron Walton, Chase Coughlan, Quentin Musty, Evan Konyen and Landon McCallum also scored for Sudbury (19-11-5). Wolves netminder Marcus Vandenberg kicked out 22 shots.

Nick Lardis scored twice while Marek Vanacker and Jorian Donovan scored once for Brantford (17-12-7). Bulldogs netminder Matteo Drobac saved 39 shots.

BATTALION 5 67'S 2

OTTAWA — Dalyn Wakely had a goal and two assists as the North Bay Battalion downed Ottawa 67's.

Owen Van Steensel, Anthony Romani, Brice Cooke and Ty Nelson also scored for North Bay (18-13-6). Battalion goaltender Dom DiVincentiis stopped 21 shots.

Chris Barlas and Kaleb Lawrence scored once for Ottawa (18-15-2), while 67's goaltender Max Donoso saved 28 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.