SARNIA, Ont. — Luca Del Bel Belluz and Sasha Pastujov each scored twice as the Sarnia Sting surprised the London Knights 6-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Sandis Vilmanis and Nolan Burke also scored for the Sting (33-17-5-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and took a 3-1 lead into the third. Christian Kyro chipped in with three assists, while Del Bel Belluz added two.

Ryan Winterton scored for the Western Conference-leading Knights (41-16-2-0).

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

BATTALION 3 STEELHEADS 0

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Dom DiVincentiis made 46 saves to register a shutout as the visiting North Bay Battalion defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 3-0.

Josh Bloom scored twice for the Battalion (39-17-2-1), while Ty Nelson netted a single.

Netminder Alessio Beglieri stopped 27 of 29 shots for the Steelheads (28-24-6-0).

---

STORM 5 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Ryan McGuire scored twice as the visiting Guelph Storm defeated the Soo Greyhounds 5-2.

Cooper Walker, Charlie Paquette and Chandler Romeo also scored for the Storm (30-24-4-1).

Brenden Sirizzotti and Justin Cloutier scored for the Greyhounds (17-27-9-6).

---

PETES 6 ICEDOGS 0

NIAGARA, Ont. — Liam Sztuska had to make 23 saves to earn a shutout as the visiting Peterborough Petes blanked the Niagara IceDogs 6-0.

Tucker Robertson, J.R. Avon, Gavin White, Jax Dubois, Brian Zanetti and Brennan Othmann all scored once for the Petes (31-24-1-2).

Netminder Owen Flores stopped 60 of 66 shots for the IceDogs (11-39-7-1).

---

67'S 4 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Pavel Mintyukov scored a power-play goal at 18:11 of the third period and helped the visiting Ottawa 67's defeat the Kingston Frontenacs 4-1.

Jack Beck, Brady Stonehouse and Frankie Marrelli also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading 67's (43-11-3-2).

Maddox Callens scored for the Frontenacs (24-31-1-2).

---

RANGERS 4 OTTERS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Danny Zhilkin scored a goal and added an assist as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the visiting Erie Otters 4-1.

Matthew Sop, Francesco Arcuri and Reid Valade also scored for the Rangers (27-26-4-0).

Liam Gilmartin scored for the Otters (19-32-1-5).

---

WOLVES 5 GENERALS 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Matthew Mania scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the visiting Oshawa Generals 5-1.

Landon McCallum, Quentin Musty and Kocha Delic also scored for the Wolves (25-25-5-3).

Matthew Buckley scored for the Generals (24-28-1-5).

---

FIREBIRDS 4 SPITFIRES 1

FLINT, Mich. — Amadeus Lombardi scored twice as the Flint Firebirds surprised the visiting Windsor Spitfires 4-1.

Gavin Hayes and Marko Stojkov also scored for the Firebirds (28-26-4-1).

Rodwin Dionicio scored for the Spitfires (38-15-4-2).

---

ATTACK 5 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON, Ont. — Colby Barlow scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack beat the host Hamilton Bulldogs 5-2.

Deni Goure, Thomas Chafe and Madden Steen also scored for the Attack (29-224-1).

Sahil Panwar scored twice for the Bulldogs (29-26-4-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.