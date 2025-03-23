OHL roundup: Martone leads Steelheads to win over Frontenacs
BRAMPTON, Ont. - Porter Martone scored twice and added an assist to lead the Brampton Steelheads to a 4-1 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday at the CAA Centre.
Carson Rehkopf and Gabriel Chiarot also scored for the Steelheads (36-22-10-0), who were outshot 28-26.
Ben Pickell scored for the Frontenancs (40-20-5-3), who trailed 2-1 heading into the third period.
The Steelheads went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Frontenacs were 0-for-2.
Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:
---
BATTALION 4 WOLVES 0
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Mike McIvor stopped 29 shots to lead the North Bay Battalion to the 4-0 win.
Bronson Ride, Ethan Procyszyn, Parker Vaughan and Reyth Smith handled the scoring for the Battalion (28-34-6-0).
Finn Marshall made 37 saves for the Wolves. (32-31-5-0).
---
BULLDOGS 7 67'S 2
BRANTFORD, Ont. — Noah Nelson and Dylan Tshera both had a goal and two assists for the Brantford Bulldogs as they beat the visiting Ottawa 67's 7-2.
Nikolas Rossetto, with two goals, Niko Krpotic, Braeden O'Keefe and Daniel Chen had the other goals for the Bulldogs (44-19-5-0).
Filip Ekberg and Kohyn Eshkawkogan scored for the 67's (24-34-4-6).
---
GREYHOUNDS 5 STING 2
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Travis Hayes had a goal and two assists to lead the way for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds as they beat the visiting Sarnia Sting 5-2.
Justin Cloutier, Brodie McConnell-Barker, Brady R Smith and Noel Nordh had the other goals for the Greyhounds (29-35-2-2), while Landon Miller turned aside 42-of-44 shots.
Zach Filak and James Barr replied for the Sting (22-33-6-7). Evan Maillet stopped 20 shots.
---
STORM 2 RANGERS 0
GUELPH, Ont. — Colin Ellsworth stopped 26 shots to backstop the Guelph Storm to a 2-0 win over the visiting Kitchener Rangers.
Quinn Beauchesne and Lev Katzin scored for the Storm (21-38-5-4).
Netminder Jason Schaubel made 25 saves for the Rangers (47-15-4-2).
---
OTTERS 6 KNIGHTS 4
ERIE, Penn. — Dylan Edwards had a goal and an assist as the Erie Otters defeated the visiting London Knights 6-4.
Oliver Phillips, Kayden Edwards, Callum Hughes, Pano Fimis and Gabriel Frasca also scored for the Otters (34-28-4-2)
William Nicholl scored three goals for the Knights (55-11-2-0), while Noah Read added a single.
---
SPIRIT 9 FIREBIRDS 2
SAGINAW, Mich. — Calem Mangone had three goals and an assist, Dimian Zhilkin added to goals, and the Saginaw Spirit whipped the visiting Flint Firebirds 9-2.
Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa each had a goal and four assists for the Spirit (38-27-2-1), while James Guo and Kristian Epperson netted singles.
Alex Kostov and Urban Podrekar scored for the Firebirds (29-34-2-3), who were outshot 47-23.
---
GENERALS 5 PETES 2
OSHAWA, Ont. — Owen Griffin scored three goals as the Oshawa Generals beat the visiting Peterborough Petes 5-2.
Matthew Buckley and Luke Torrance also scored for the Generals (41-21-4-2), who outshot the visitors 50-33.
Rio Kaiser and Caden Taylor scored for the Petes (18-41-4-5).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.