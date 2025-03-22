OHL roundup: Wray leads the way as Attack beat Storm
OWEN SOUND, Ont. - Masen Wray had a goal and assist and the Owen Sound Attack beat the visiting Guelph Storm 4-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.
Landen Hookey, Cole Zurawski and Bruce McDonald also scored for the Attack (26-35-4-3), who outshot the visitors 30-28. James Petrovski chipped in with two assists.
Jett Luchanko and Max Namestnikov scored for the Storm (20-38-5-4), who were tied 1-1 heading into the third period.
The Attack went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Storm were 1-for-2.
Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:
---
COLTS 8 ICEDOGS 1
BARRIE, Ont. — Anthony Romani, Brad Gardiner and Tristan Bertucci each scored twice as the Barrie Colts whipped the visiting Niagara IceDogs 8-1.
Owen Van Steensel and Dalyn Wakely netted singles for the Central Division-leading Colts (42-22-2-2), who outshot the visitors 36-25. Beau Jelsma, Romani, Van Steensel and Wakely each chipped in with two assists.
Ethan Czata scored for the IceDogs (29-31-4-4).
---
67'S 7 OTTERS 1
ERIE, Penn. — Cooper Foster scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Ottawa 67's whipped the Erie Otters 7-1.
Luca Pinelli, Jack Dever, Chase Yanni, Will Gerrior and Chris Barlas all netted singles for the 67's (24-33-4-6), who outshot the hosts 33-36. Pinelli chipped in with three assists, while Filip Ekberg added a pair of helpers.
Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (33-28-4-2).
---
FIREBIRDS 6 SPIRIT 3
FLINT, Mich. — Christopher Thibodeau and Sam McCue each scored twice as the Flint Firebirds topped the visiting Saginaw Spirit 6-3.
Blake Smith and Urban Podrekar netted singles for the Firebirds (29-33-2-3), who outshot the visitors 32-27.
Brody Najim, Jacob Cloutier and Michael Misa scored for the Spirit (37-27-2-1).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2025.