WINDSOR, Ont. — Matthew Maggio put away the winner late in the third period as the Windsor Spitfires edged the Peterborough Petes 3-2 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Maggio scored at 16:54 of the final frame.

Ryan Abraham and Alex Christopoulos had the other goals for Windsor (11-2-3) as Mathias Onuska saved 20 shots.

J.R. Avon and Nick Lardis scored for Peterborough (9-5-3).

Goalie Michael Simpson stopped 31 shots for the Petes.

---

BATTALION 4 STORM 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kyle McDonald scored and had two assists as the Battalion defeated Guelph.

Dalyn Wakely, Ty Nelson and Nic Sima rounded out the attack as North Bay (11-4-0) won its sixth straight game.

Jake Murray and Sasha Pastujov replied for the Storm (4-11-2).

---

COLTS 7 BULLDOGS 5

BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma struck twice as the Colts downed Hamilton.

Connor Punnett, Hunter Haight, Beau Akey, Jacob Frasca and Callum Chisholm chipped in as well for Barrie (7-4-2).

Brenden Anderson, Jorian Donovan, Logan Morrison, Patrick Thomas and Ryan Humphrey supplied the offence for the Bulldogs (4-8-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.