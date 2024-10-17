ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jack Brauti scored the game-winning goal 37 seconds into overtime to lead the Niagara Icedogs to a 5-4 win over the Ottawa 67's on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kevin He, with two goals, Ivan Galiyanov and Max Crete provided the rest of the offence for Niagara (6-1-0). Charlie Robertson stopped 25 shots.

Chase Yanni, Luca Pinelli, Jack Dever and Will Gerrior scored for Ottawa (3-3-1). Jaeden Nelson turned away 39 shots.

Gerrior's goal 3:47 into the third period put the 67's ahead 4-1. And from there, the Icedogs took over.

Crete scored at 6:55 before He netted both his goals to tie the contest and send it to overtime, with the latter coming with 2:59 left in regulation.

---

COLTS 4 ATTACK 3 (SO)

BARRIE, Ont. — Cole Beaudoin scored the shootout winner to lift the Barrie Colts to a 4-3 victory over the Owen Sound Attack.

Grayson Tiller, Riley Patterson and Carter Lowe scored in regulation for Barrie (5-3-0).

Sam McCue, Antonio Tersigni and Landen Hookey replied for Owen Sound (3-4-1-1).

---

OTTERS 2 FRONTENACS 1 (OT)

ERIE, Penn. — Martin Misiak knocked in the game-winning goal 48 seconds into overtime as the Erie Otters edged the Kingston Frontenacs 2-1.

Lucas Ambrosio opened the scoring 1:33 into the contest for Erie (4-2-0-1).

Ethan Miedema knotted the game at 13:56 of the second period for Kingston (3-3-2).

---

GENERALS 2 PETES 1 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Lauri Sinivuori netted the game-winning goal 25 seconds into overtime and the Oshawa Generals defeated the Peterborough Petes 2-1.

Luca Marrelli scored to send it to overtime at 5:14 of the third period for Oshawa (3-5-1).

Caden Taylor opened the scoring 1:47 into the first period for Peterborough (0-7-1).

---

STING 3 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Mitch Young had a goal and an assist as the Sarnia Sting defeated the North Bay Battalion 3-1

Beckham Edwards and Daylen Moses also scored for Sarnia (4-2-1-2).

Kent Greer replied for North Bay (5-4-0).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.