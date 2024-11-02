OWEN SOUND, Ont. — The visiting Saginaw Spirit scored the game's first four goals then skated to a 6-2 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night.

Nic Sima had two goals and assist for the Spirit (8-5-1-0), while Calem Mangone, Zayne Parekh, Sebastien Gervais and Michael Misa added singles.

Sam McCue and Declan Waddick scored for the Attack (3-8-1-2). Both teams had 40 shots on goal.

The Spirit went 3-for-6 on the power play, while the Attack were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

FRONTENACS 6 STORM 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Matthew Soto scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs beat the visiting Guelph Storm 6-3.

Ethan Miedema, Cedrick Guindon, Jacob Battaglia and Tyler Hopkins also scored for the Frontenacs (7-4-4-0), who outshot the Storm 32-25.

Rylan Singh, Charlie Paquette and Cam Allen scored for the Storm (3-9-1-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 heading into the third.

---

WOLVES 3 BULLDOGS 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — The visiting Sudbury Wolves scored the first two goals of the game then hung on to defeat the Brantford Bulldogs 3-1.

Tayjon Street, Nathan Villeneuve and Ondrej Molnar scored for the Wolves (8-6).

Nikolas Rossetto scored for the Bulldogs (6-5-2-0), who outshot the visitors 25-24.

---

STING 5 STEELHEADS 3

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Easton Wainwright scored twice as the visiting Sarnia Sting beat the Brampton Steelheads 5-3.

Kaeden Johnston, Tyson Doucette and Zach Filak also scored for the Sting (7-6-1-3).

Carson Rehkopf, Luke Misa and Adam Zidlicky scored for the Steelheads (7-5-1-0).

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 FIREBIRDS 0

FLINT, Mich. — Charlie Schenkel stopped 32 shots to earn the shutout as the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Flint Firebirds 4-0.

Marco Mignosa, Owen Allard, Justin Cloutier and Noel Nordh scored for the Greyhounds (9-6).

Goaltender Noah Bender kicked out 19 of 23 shots for the Firebirds (6-7-0-1).

---

OTTERS 4 COLTS 0

ERIE, Penn. — Noah Erliden stopped 23 shots to earn the shutout as the Erie Otters defeated the visiting Barrie Colts 4-0.

Pano Fimis scored twice for the Otters (8-4-1-1), while Carey Terrance and Martin Misiak netted singles.

Colts netminder Sam Hillebrandt kicked out 18 of 22 shots and Colts (9-5) netminder Ben Hrebik kicked out 18 of 18 shots in relief.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.