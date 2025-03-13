NORTH BAY, Ont. - Nick Lardis put away the winner at 10:58 in the third period as the Brantford Bulldogs edged the North Bay Battalion 2-1 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Marek Vanacker had the other goal for Brantford (41-18-5), which has won three straight.

Ryerson Leenders made 33 saves for the win in net.

Ihnat Pazii was the lone scorer for North Bay (25-33-5), while Mike McIvor stopped 24 shots.

Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

---

SPITFIRES 6 GREYHOUNDS 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ilya Protas scored and added two assists as the Spitfires doubled Sault Ste. Marie.

Noah Morneau, Liam Greentree, Ethan Garden, Cole Davis and Ethan Belchetz rounded out the attack for Windsor (43-16-5).

Brady Martin, Justin Cloutier and Marco Mignosa replied for the Greyhounds (24-35-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.