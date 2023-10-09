NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Ertel's short-handed goal at 6:53 of the second period proved to be the winner as the North Bay Battalion defeated the Owen Sound Attack 3-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Monday at North Bay Memorial Gardens.

Carter Kostuch and Owen Van Steensel (empty net) also scored for the Battalion (2-1-1-1), who were outshot 27-25.

Ben Cormier scored the lone goal for the Attack (3-1-0-0), who went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Dom DiVincentiis made 26 saves for the Battalion.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Arttu Karki scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the Windsor Spitfires 5-3.

Travis Hayes, Jack Beck and Justin Cloutier also scored for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (5-1-0-0).

Liam Greentree scored twice for the Spitfires (1-4-0-0), while Colton Smith netted a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023