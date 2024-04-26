OSHAWA, Ont. — The Oshawa Generals spotted the North Bay Battalion an early 2-0 lead before storming back with four unanswered goals to post a 4-2 victory in the opening game of the Ontario Hockey League's Eastern Conference final.

Stuart Rolofs scored twice for the Generals, with singles added by Luca Marrelli and Connor Lockhart (empty-netter). Calum Ritchie pitched in with two assists.

Sandis Vilmanis and Dalyn Wakely scored for the Battalion, who were outshot 33-26. The Battalion led 2-1 after the first period and the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Sunday at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

---

KNIGHTS 3 SPIRIT 1

(London leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

LONDON, Ont. — Kasper Halttunen scored twice as the London Knights edged the visiting Saginaw Spirit 3-1 in the opening game of the OHL's Western Conference final series.

Easton Cowan (empty-netter) also scored for the Knights, who were outshot 31-30.

Rodwin Dionicio scored for the Spirit, who went 0-for-4 on the power play. The Knights were 1-for-3.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Sunday at the Budweiser Gardens

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.