OTTAWA — Jack Matier had a goal and three assists and Thomas Sirman had a goal and two assists as the Ottawa 67's defeated the visiting Oshawa Generals 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday.

Anthony Costantini, Cooper Foster, Chris Barlas and Vinzenz Rohrer also scored for the 67's, who improved to 14-1-0-0. Netminder Collin MacKenzie made 36 saves in the win.

Brett Harrison, Blake Smith and Stuart Rolofs all scored for the Generals (5-8-0-2), who outshot the hosts 39-34.

---

FRONTENACS 6 ICEDOGS 2

KINGSTON, ONT. — Matthew Soto scored a goal and added three assists as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Niagara IceDogs 6-2.

Francesco Arcuri, Owen Outwater, Maddox Callens, Christopher Thibodeau and Thomas Budnick also scored for the Frontenacs (9-7-0-1).

Aidan Castle and Declan Waddick scored for the IceDogs (4-9-3-0).

---

KNIGHTS 5 COLTS 4 (OT)

LONDON, ONT. — — Landon Sim scored 2:57 into overtime and the London Knights recorded a 5-4 come-from-behind victory against the visiting Barrie Colts.

Brody Crane of the Knights scored his second goal of the game at 16:06 of the third period to tie the game 4-4 and force overtime.

Ruslan Gazizov and George Diaco also scored for the Knights (7-6-1-0).

Ethan Cardwell, Jacob Frasca, Beau Jelsma and Evan Vierling all scored for the Colts (7-4-2-1).

---

STEELHEADS 4 RANGERS 1

KITCHENER, ONT. — James Hardie scored three goals as the visiting Mississauga Steelheads beat the Kitchener Rangers 4-1.

Finn Harding also scored for the Steelheads (10-4-1-0).

Jesse Fishman scored for the Rangers (6-8-0-0). Shots were even at 28-28.

---

WOLVES 6 STORM 3

SUDBURY, ONT. — Quentin Musty scored a goal and added three assists as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the Guelph Storm 6-3.

Evan Konyen, Nolan Collins, David Goyette, Andre Anania and Djibril Toure also scored for the Wolves (5-8-2-0).

Valentin Zhugin, Sasha Pastujov and Payton Robinson scored for the Storm (4-12-2-0).

---

FIREBIRDS 5 GREYHOUNDS 4

FLINT, MICH. — Braeden Kressler scored a poer-play goal at 16:59 of the third period to lift the Flint Firebirds past the Soo Greyhounds 5-4.

Tristan Bertucci, Tyler Deline, Amadeus Lombardi and Dmitry Kuzmin all scored for the Firebirds (9-7-1-0).

Bryce McConnell-Barker scored twice, while Jordan D'Intino and Tyler Savard netted singles for the Greyhounds (5-6-3-2).

---

SPIRIT 4 STING 3 (OT)

SARNIA, ONT. — Josh Bloom scored a short-handed goal at 1:40 of overtime to give the Saginaw Spirit a 4-3 road win over the Sarnia Sting.

Luke McNamara, Brayden Hislop and Matyas Sapovaliv also scored for the Spirit (10-6-1-0).

Ethan Ritchie scored twice, while Sandis Vilmanis scored once for the Sting (8-6-2-1).

*This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022