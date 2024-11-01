OTTAWA — Henry Mews capped a two-goal effort with the game winner at 4:45 of overtime to lead the Ottawa 67's to a 5-4 victory over the Guelph Storm on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Chris Barlas, Will Gerrior and Luca Pinelli also scored for Ottawa (4-6-1-1), which surrendered three unanswered third-period goals after holding a 4-1 lead.

Jaeden Nelson made 38 saves in the win.

Hunter McKenzie, Carter Stevens, Max Namestnikov and Jake Karabela, with the game-tying score at 19:56 of the third period, replied for Guelph (3-8-0-1).

Brayden Gillespie surrendered four goals on 16 shots in the opening 34:59 of the game before Zachary Jovanovski stopped 12-of-13 shots in relief.

---

FRONTENACS 4 PETES 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Tuomas Uronen stamped his two-goal effort with the game-winning score with 4:15 left in the third period as the Kingston Frontenacs edged the Peterborough Petes 4-3.

Cedrick Guindon contributed two goals and an assist for Kingston (6-4-4).

Ryder McIntyre, with two goals, and Caden Taylor scored for Peterborough (0-11-1-2).

---

KNIGHTS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Jacob Julien scored the eventual winner at 8:19 of the third period to lift the London Knights to a 4-3 victory over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Landon Sim, Blake Arrowsmith, Jacob Julien and Ryder Boulton also scored for London (9-4-0).

Justin Cloutier, Marco Mignosa and Christopher Brown, who scored at 14:50 of the third to trim the deficit to 4-3, answered for Sault Ste. Marie (8-6-0).

---

OTTERS 4 BULLDOGS 3

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Malcolm Spence scored the game-ahead goal while short-handed at 14:58 of the second period as the Erie Otters edged the Brantford Bulldogs 4-3.

Alexis Daviault, Carey Terrance and Wesley Royston also scored for Erie (7-4-1-1), which held a 3-0 lead before having to weather the storm of a comeback from the Bulldogs.

Zakary Lavoie, Jake O'Brien and Luca Testa replied for Brantford (6-4-2).

---

RANGERS 8 WOLVES 4

KITCHENER, Ont. — Adrian Misaljevic had three goals and three assists to lead the Kitchener Rangers to an 8-4 victory over the Sudbury Wolves.

Jakub Chromiak, Cameron Reid, Matthew Andonovski, Trent Swick and Luca Romano also chipped in goals for Kitchener (11-2-1-1), which scored three unanswered goals in the second period to make it a 6-2 game entering the third.

Lucas Di Giantommaso, Quentin Musty, Luca Blonda and Nathan Villeneuve scored for Sudbury (7-6-0).

---

STEELHEADS 7 BATTALION 2

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Porter Martone had a hat trick and one assist to lead the Brampton Steelheads to a 7-2 thrashing of the North Bay Battalion.

Jack Van Volsen, with two goals and one assist, Troy Patton and Luke Misa provided the rest of the offence for Brampton (7-4-1).

Ethan Procyszyn and Jacob Therrien scored for North Bay (7-7-1).

---

COLTS 7 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Cole Beaudoin and Beau Jelsma scored two goals apiece as the Barrie Colts upended the Niagara Icedogs 7-3.

Beau Akey, Riley Patterson and Carter Lowe also contributed goals for Barrie (9-4-0), which scored four unanswered goals in the third period after entering the frame tied 3-3.

Ryan Roobroeck, Masen Wray and Andrew Wycisk replied for Niagara (10-4-0).

---

GENERALS 5 STING 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Luca Marrelli had a goal and an assist as the Oshawa Generals defeated the Sarnia Sting 5-2.

Matthew Buckley, Beckett Sennecke, Zackary Sandhu and Colby Barlow also scored for Oshawa (8-6-1), which started out hot with a 3-1 lead after the first period.

Easton Wainwright and Daylen Moses replied for Sarnia (6-6-1-3).

---

SPITFIRES 3 FIREBIRDS 0

FLINT, Mich. — Joey Costanzo earned a 21-save shutout as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Flint Firebirds 3-0.

Ryan Abraham, Conor Walton and Cole Davis provided the offence for Windsor (11-2-1).

Nathan Day turned away 21-of-24 shots for Flint (6-6-0-1).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.