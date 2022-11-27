OHL Roundup: 67s drop third in a row as Petes take win

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — J.R. Avon led the way with one goal and one assist as the Peterborough Petes edged the Ottawa 67s 3-2 on Saturday.

Brian Zanetti and Tommy Purdeller scored the others for Peterborough (13-8-1-2). Michael Simpson made 23 saves.

Brady Stonehouse and Cameron Tolnai responded for Ottawa (18-4-0), which has now lost three in a row after a dominant start to the season. Collin MacKenzie stopped 31-of-34 shots.

After going down 1-0 in the first period, Tolnai knotted the game 53 seconds into the second period for the 67s. However, Avon at 7:23, and Zanetti at 14:32 of the middle frame made it a 3-1 contest for the Petes.

Ottawa outshot Peterborough 14-3 in the final period but Stonehouse's marker, the lone goal of the frame, came with just 31 seconds remaining.

---

ICEDOGS 6 BATTALION 5

ST. CATHARINES, ONT. — Daniel Michaud capped his hat trick with the game-winning goal as lowly Niagara (6-12-3) edged North Bay (15-8-0) in a thriller. After the Battalion turned a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead by 4:34 of the third period, Michaud answered with the game-tying marker followed by his winner.

---

FIREBIRDS 10 STING 0

FLINT, MI. — Will Cranley posted a 20-save shutout as Flint thumped Sarnia (12-8-3-1). Amadeus Lombardi and Simon Slavicek each recorded two goals and one assist as the Firebirds outshot the Sting 48-20 in the victory.

---

STORM 4 ATTACK 3 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, ONT. — Danny Zhilkin scored the game-winning goal 3:19 into overtime as the Guelph (8-12-2-1) halted an Owen Sound (14-7-1-1) comeback. Guelph turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead by 7:17 of the second period before the Attack scored twice in a span of 4:40 to knot the game in the third.

---

SPIRIT 7 SPITFIRES 2

SAGINAW, MI. — Zayne Parekh recorded two goals and two assists as Saginaw (17-6-1) handily defeated Windsor (12-6-3-1). After the Spitfires tied it at 1-1 6:20 into the first period, the Spirit scored six unanswered before Windsor got on the board once more with 1:06 remaining.

---

COLTS 4 OTTERS 2

ERIE, PA. — Hunter Haight scored the game winner on a power play with 52 seconds remaining to lift Barrie (10-7-2-1) past Erie (10-8-0-2). Jacob Frasca scored an empty-net marker with 16 seconds left in the contest to seal it after the Otters had come back from down 2-0.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2022.