NORTH BAY, Ont. - Owen Van Steensel scored four minutes into overtime to lift the visiting Barrie Colts to a 5-4 Ontario Hockey League victory over the North Bay Battalion on Sunday at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.

Dalyn Wakely scored twice for the Central Division-leading Colts (41-21-2-2), who outshot the hosts 44-32. Jaiden Newton and Kashawn Aitcheson netted singles. Van Steensel and Wakely each chipped in with two assists.

Jacob LeBlanc had a goal and two assists for the Battalion (25-34-6-0), while Jacob Therrien, Ihnat Pazii and Andrew LeBlanc netted singles.

The Battalion led 1-0 after the first period, but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

The Battalion went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Colts were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

FRONTENACS 3 67's 2 (OT)

OTTAWA, Ont. — Tuomas Uronen scored with three seconds left in overtime to give the visiting Kingston Frontenacs a 3-2 win over the Ottawa 67's.

Ethan Miedema scored twice in regulation for the Frontenacs (39-18-5-3), who outshot the hosts 31-24. Quinton Burns chipped in with two assists.

Luca Pinelli and Frankie Marrelli scored for the 67's (22-33-4-6).

---

STEELHEADS 6 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Konnor Smith had a goal and three assists as the visiting Brampton Steelheads beat the Niagara IceDogs 6-2.

Aidan Lane, Kieran Witkowski, Carson Rehkopf, Gabriel Chiarot and Lucas Karmiris also scored for the Steelheads (33-22-10-0), who outshot the hosts 44-10. Parker Von Richter chipped in with three assists, while Adam Zidlicky added a pair of helpers.

Ryan Roobroeck and Blair Scott scored for the IceDogs (29-28-4-4).

---

SPITFIRES 8 KNIGHTS 5

WINDSOR, Ont. — Cole Davis scored twice and added two assists as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the visiting London Knights 8-5.

Jack Nesbitt also scored twice for the West Division-leading Spitfires (44-16-4-2), while Conor Walton, Noah Morneau, Liam Greentree and Luke McNamara netted singles.

Easton Cowan scored twice for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (53-10-2-0), who were outshot 36-22. Landon Sim, Logan Hawery and Jacob Julien each scored once.

---

OTTERS 6 STORM 4

ERIE, Penn. — Malcolm Spence scored twice and added two assists as the Erie Otters defeated the visiting Guelph Storm 6-4.

Pano Fimis also scored twice for the Otters (32-27-4-2), who were outshot 35-33. Wesley Royston and Sam Alfano netted singles.

Jake Karabela scored twice for the Storm (18-37-5-4), while Charlie Paquette and Carter Stevens netted singles.

---

GENERALS 3 WOLVES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Luca Marrelli had a goal and assist as the Oshawa Generals edged the visiting Sudbury Wolves 3-2.

Brooks Rogowski and Luke Torrance also scored for the Generals (39-20-4-2), who outshot the visitors 53-15. Andrew Gibson and Owen Griffin each chipped in with two assists.

Kieron Walton scored twice for the Wolves (32-28-5-0), who received a 50-save performance from netminder Nate Krawchuk. Ondrej Molnar also had two assists.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.