SUDBURY, Ont. - Quentin Musty scored the game-winning goal at 9:23 of the third period to lift the Sudbury Wolves to a 3-2 win over the Niagara IceDogs on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Musty's goal came 52 seconds after Tayjon Street netted the game-tying marker for Sudbury (28-26-5). Kieron Walton opened the scoring at 12:39 of the first period.

Ryan Roobroeck made it 1-1 at 14:20 of the second before Kevin He put Niagara (28-25-3-4) ahead 4:19 into the final frame.

Finn Marshall made 20 saves in the win for the Wolves.

Hayden Jeffrey stopped 28-of-31 shots for the Icedogs.

---

SPIRIT 5 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Igor Chernyshov had two goals and two assists, Zayne Parekh added a goal and two assists and the Saginaw Spirit pulled out a 5-3 win over the Flint Firebirds.

Chernyshov and Parekh combined to score the final three goals for Saginaw (35-23-2-1), with Parekh's second-period marker that made it 4-2 serving as the eventual winner.

Christopher Thibodeau scored two goals and Matthew Mania added the other for Flint (27-28-2-3).

---

KNIGHTS 5 BULLDOGS 0

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored twice, Sam Dickinson had a goal and two assists and the London Knights cruised to a 5-0 win over the Brantford Bulldogs.

Landon Sim and Jesse Nurmi also scored for London (48-9-2), which got a 28-save shutout from Austin Elliot.

Ryerson Leenders surrendered four goals on 24 shots before making way for David Egorov, who stopped 10-of-11 shots he faced for Brantford (38-18-5).

---

GENERALS 4 STEELHEADS 0

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Jacob Oster earned a 36-save shutout as the Oshawa Generals downed the Brampton Steelheads 4-0.

Noah Powell and Owen Griffin each scored twice for Oshawa (37-18-4-2).

Jack Ivankovic stopped 24-of-28 shots for Brampton (29-21-10).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2025.