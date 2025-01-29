OHL roundup: Rangers edge Greyhounds in marathon shootout, Otters top Attaack in OT

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers roared all the way back from a three-goal deficit to edge the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-4 in a marathon shootout in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday.

The Rangers (34-9-4) fell behind 4-1 midway through the second period but scored three straight to force extra time.

Matthew Hlacar, Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid, and Luca Romano each had a goal for Kitchener in regulation, and Chris Grisolia scored the decisive strike in the 15th round of the shootout.

Brady Martin scored twice for the Greyhounds (19-25-2), while Owen Allard and Marco Mignosa also found the back of the net.

OTTERS 4 ATTACK 3, OT

OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- Martin Misiak scored his second goal of the game a minute and four seconds into overtime, and Erie (23-17-4) topped Owen Sound 4-3. The Attack (14-26-6) got two goals from Pierce Mbuyi and a single from Cole Zurawski.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.