OHL roundup: Rehkopf scores in OT as Rangers edge Frontenacs

KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored at 4:07 of overtime as the Kitchener Rangers edged the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Hunter Brzustewicz and Filip Mešár also scored for the Rangers (38-20-2-0), who outshot the visitors 27-18.

Ethan Miedema and Jacob Battaglia scored for the Frontenacs (28-29-3-0), who went 0-for-2 on the power play and gave up a power-play goal to the Rangers.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

GREYHOUNDS 7 STING 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Bryce McConnell-Barker scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the visiting Sarnia Sting 7-3.

Arttu Karki, Gavin Hayes, Justin Cloutier, Jacob Frasca and Brady Martin also scored for the Greyhounds (39-16-3-1).

Carter Kostuch, Tyson Doucette and Marko Sikic scored for the Sting (23-33-3-1).

---

BATTALION 9 ICEDOGS 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely scored twice as the North Bay Battalion whipped the visiting Niagara IceDogs 9-3.

Andrew LeBlanc, Trevor McDowell, Justin Ertel, Jacob Therrien, Ethan Procyszyn, Sandis Vilmanis and Owen Van Steensel also scored for the Battalion (32-19-6-2).

Ethan Czata, Gavin Bryant and Ryan Roobroeck scored for the IceDogs (16-36-6-1).

---

OTTERS 6 67'S 5

OTTAWA, Ont. — Pano Fimis scored the game-winning goal at 8:49 of the third period as the visiting Erie Otters edged the Ottawa 67's 6-5.

Brett Bressette, Sam Alfano, Bruce McDonald, Malcolm Spence and Ondrej Molnar also scored for the Otters (28-27-4-1).

Cooper Foster scored twice for the 67's (31-20-5-2), while Bradley Horner, Henry Mews and Brad Gardiner scored once.

---

SPIRIT 5 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Jorian Donovan scored twice as the visiting Saginaw Spirit defeated the Guelph Storm 5-2.

Owen Beck, Alex Christopoulos and Hunter Haight also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (44-15-0-1).

Braeden Bowman scored twice for the Storm (27-25-5-1).

---

STEELHEADS 6 SPITFIRES 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Adam Zidlicky scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Mississauga Steelheads rolled over the Windsor Spitfires 6-1.

Luke Misa, MacGregor Richmond, Jack Van Volsen and Porter Martone also scored for the Steelheads (31-21-7-0).

A.J. Spellacy scored for the Spitfires (18-34-4-3), who were outshot 35-31.

---

PETES 4 ATTACK 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Quinton Page scored twice and the visiting Peterborough Petes' power play clicked once en route to a 4-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack.

Caden Taylor and Tommy Purdeller (empty net) also scored for the Petes (18-33-6-1), who were outshot 45-26.

Colby Barlow scored for the Attack (26-26-5-3), who led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 3-1 heading into the third.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2024.