WINDSOR, Ont. — Ryan Abraham scored his second goal of the night 43 seconds into overtime as the Windsor Spitfires edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Colton Smith, Jacob Maillet, Oliver Peer and Rodwin Dionicio scored in regulation for Windsor (1-2-0).

Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo made 26 saves.

Anthony Romani, Dalyn Wakely, Ethan Procyszyn and Jacob Therrien had goals for North Bay (1-1-2).

Charlie Robertson stopped 27 shots for the Battalion.

Windsor went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Battalion were 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

WOLVES 4 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jakub Vondras stopped all 33 shots he faced as Sudbury blanked the Petes.

Evan Konyen, Nick Yearwood, Owen Protz and Kieron Walton supplied the offence for the Wolves (2-1-0).

Liam Sztuska made 40 saves for Peterborough (2-1-0).

---

STEELHEADS 2 ICEDOGS 0

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ryerson Leenders had a 29-save performance as Mississauga shut out Niagara.

Chas Sharpe and Finn Harding supplied the offence for the Steelheads (3-0-0).

Owen Flores stopped 28-of-29 shots for the IceDogs (0-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.