SARNIA, Ont. — Alessandro Di Iorio's power-play goal at 8:07 of the third period snapped a 5-5 tie and lifted the Sarnia Sting to a 6-5 come-from-behind win over the visiting Flint Firebirds in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Easton Wainwright and Ryan Brown each scored twice for the Sting (3-2-1-2), while Daylen Moses netted a single.

Jimmy Lombardi scored twice for the Firebirds (4-3), while Cole Zurawski, Max Anderson and Nathan Aspinall added singles.

The Firebirds out shot the Sting 34-27 and led 2-1 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.

The Sting went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Firebirds were 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

WOLVES 4 67'S 1

OTTAWA, Ont. — Chase Coughlan scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Sudbury Wolves defeated the Ottawa 67's 4-1.

Hudson Chitaroni, Lucas Di Giantommaso and Alex Pharand also scored for the Wolves (4-3).

Will Gerrior scored for the 67's (3-3), who were outshot 33-25.

---

GREYHOUNDS 3 SPIRIT 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Carson Andrew's goal at 18:06 of the third period snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 3-2 win over the Saginaw Spirit.

Brady Martin and Justin Cloutier each had a goal and assist for the Greyhounds (3-4), who were outshot 33-29.

Michael Misa and Calem Mangone scored for the Spirit (4-2-1-0), who tied the game 2-2 halfway through the final period.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.