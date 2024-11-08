ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO — Malcolm Spence score a hat trick for the Erie Otters in a 9-3 win over the host Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League on Thursday.

Spence scored his third goal when Erie was short-handed.

Matthew Schaefer had two goals and two assists, Martin Misiak scored twice and Sam Alfano and Ty Henry each once for Erie.

Otters goaltender Noah Erliden stopped 26 of 29 shots in the victory,

Matthew Virgilio, Rafek Dianov and Andrei Loshko scored for the IceDogs.

Starting goalie Owen Flores was replaced at the halfway point of the game after Erie scored five goals on 24 shots. Reliever Hayden Jeffery stopped 16 of 20 shots.

BATTALION 5 SPITFIRES 4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Owen Van Steensel's goal at 16:42 of the second period stood up as the winner for North Bay.

Van Steensel scored twice for the Battalion with Ryder Carey, Andrew LeBlanc and Lirim Amidovski each contributing a goal to the victory.

Charlie Larocque stopped 22 of 26 shots in North Bay's net.

Liam Greentree, Cole Davis, Noah Morneau and Jack Nesbitt each scored for Windsor. Goalie Joey Costanzo had 23 saves in the loss.

PETES 2 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Carson Cameron scored Peterborough's winning goal at 17:35 of the third period.

Cameron scored twice and Francis Parish once for the Petes, who got 31 saves from goalie Zach Bowen.

James Guo scored Saginaw's goal. Spirit goalie Kaleb Papineau had 20 saves in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.