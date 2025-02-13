OHL roundup: Storm stifle Sting in overtime, Steelheads thump Wolves

SARNIA, Ont. - Ryan McGuire scored his second goal of the night just over three minutes into overtime as the Guelph Storm edged the Sarnia Sting 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League play on Wednesday.

Lev Katzin, Max Namestnikov and Carter Stevens also scored for the Storm (16-27-7), while Colin Ellsworth stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced.

Easton Wainwright, Matthew Manza and Tyson Doucette each had a goal for the Sting (18-22-11) in regulation, and Nick Surzycia made 36 saves.

Sarnia took a 3-1 lead in the final moments of the second period, but Guelph forced overtime with two goals across a 19-second span midway through the third.

---

67'S 3 PETES 0

OTTAWA — Collin Mackenzie made 29 saves and backstopped Ottawa (17-27-8) to a 3-0 victory over Peterborough. Frankie Marrelli, Matthew Mayich and Will Gerrior all scored for the 67's as the squad snapped a three-game losing skid.

---

STEELHEADS 7 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY, ONT. — Vilmer Alriksson scored twice and Brampton (23-19-8) thumped Sudbury 7-3 to collect a third straight victory. Steelheads goalie Jack Ivankovic stopped 29 of the 32 shots the Wolves (24-21-5) threw his way.

---

SPIRIT 8 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. — Two goals and two assists from Igor Chernyshov lifted Saginaw (28-21-2) to a decisive 8-4 victory over Sault Ste. Marie (20-30-2). The Spirit went 3-for-5 on the power play and the Greyhounds dropped their third straight game.

---

OTTERS 2 ICEDOGS 1 (SO)

ERIE, PA. — Malcolm Spence scored the lone goal in the shootout as Erie (26-20-4) topped Niagara 2-1. Carey Terrance scored for the Otters in regulation, and Andrei Loshko replied for the IceDogs (27-17-7) late in the third period.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.