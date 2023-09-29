SARNIA, Ont. — Tyson Doucette scored twice as the Sarnia Sting stung the visiting Windsor Spitfires 8-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Mitch Young, Dennis Lominac, Roman Kukumberg, Lukas Fischer, Marko Sikic and Zach Filak also scored for the Sting.

Sting netminder Nick Surzycia stopped 31 of 33 shots.

Rodwin Dionicio and Liam Greentree scored for the Spitfires.

Spitfires goaltender Ian Michelone saved 21 of 25 shots and Joey Costanzo stopped seven of 11 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

STORM 4 ATTACK 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Leo Serlin scored twice as the Guelph Storm beat the Owen Sound Attack 4-2.

Braeden Bowman and Michael Buchinger also scored for the Storm. Goaltender Brayden Gillespie kicked out 34 of 36 shots for the Storm.

Deni Goure scored twice for the Attack. Goaltender Corbin Votary kicked out 23 of 27 shots for Owen Sound.

---

WOLVES 6 BULLDOGS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Chase Coughlan scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 6-2.

Kocha Delic, Ryan Pryce, Evan Konyen and Nick Yearwood also scored for the Wolves. Netminder Jakub Vondras saved 11 of 13 shots for Sudbury.

Marek Vanacker and Nick Lardis scored the Bulldogs' goals. Brantford goaltender Matteo Drobac kicked out 31 of 37 shots.

---

GREYHOUNDS 11 FIREBIRDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Travis Hayes and Julian Fantino each scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Flint Firebirds 11-3.

Jack Beck, Brenden Sirizzotti, Jordan D'Intino, Marco Mignosa, Christopher Brown, Owen Allard and Justin Cloutier also scored for Sault Ste. Marie.

Greyhounds netminder Charlie Schenkel saved 17 of 20 shots.

Jeremy Martin, Daks Klinkhammer and Kaden Pitre all scored once for Flint.

Firebirds netminder Nathan Day saved 22 of 28 shots and netminder Jacob Brown saved 14 of 19 shots.

---

PETES 5 67'S 2

OTTAWA, Ont. — Braydon McCallum scored twice as the Peterborough Petes defeated the Ottawa 67's 5-2.

Samuel Mayer, Jonathan Melee and Jax Dubois also scored for the Petes. Peterborough netminder Zach Bowen stopped 26 of 28 shots.

Chris Barlas and Luca Pinelli scored for the 67's.

Ottawa netminder Collin MacKenzie kicked out 30 of 34 shots.

---

COLTS 3 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Beau Akey scored a goal and added an assist as the Barrie Colts tripped the North Bay Battalion 3-1.

Riley Patterson and Zach Wigle also scored for the Colts. Barrie goaltender Sam Hillebrandt stopped 29 of 30 shots.

Lirim Amidovski scored for the Battalion. North Bay goaltender Dom DiVincentiis kicked out 22 of 24 shots.

---

STEELHEADS 5 OTTERS 0

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ryerson Leenders earned a shut out as Mississauga Steelheads beat the Erie Otters 5-0.

Chas Sharpe, Porter Martone, Luke Misa, Angus MacDonell and Jakub Fibigr all scored for the Steelheads. Leenders kicked out all 34 shots he faced.

Otters netminder Jacob Gibbons saved five of eight shots and Nolan Lalonde saved 22 of 24 shots.

---

KNIGHTS 2 ICEDOGS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Sam O'Reilly scored the game-winning goal at 14:21 of the second period as the London Knights edged the Niagara IceDogs 2-1.

Kasper Halttunen also scored for the Knights. London goaltender Michael Simpson kicked out 34 of 35 shots.

Mathieu Paris scored for the IceDogs. Niagara goaltender Owen Flores kicked out 26 of 28 shots.

---

RANGERS 4 SPIRIT 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Antonino Pugliese knocked in the game-winning goal at 17:52 of the third period as the Kitchener Rangers edged the Saginaw Spirit 4-3.

Matthew Andonovski, Kyle Morey and Mitchell Martin also scored for the Rangers. Kitchener goaltender Jackson Parsons kicked out 31 of 34 shots.

Michael Misa scored twice, while Hunter Haight scored once for the Spirit. Saginaw goaltender Andrew Oke stopped 25 of 29 shots.

---

FRONTENACS 4 GENERALS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Nathan Poole scored a key goal as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Oshawa Generals 4-2.

Tyler Hopkins, Jacob Holmes and Linus Hemström also scored for the Frontenacs. Goaltender Mason Vaccari stopped 30 of 32 shots for Kingston.

Dylan Roobroeck and Ryder McIntyre scored for the Generals.

Oshawa goaltender Jacob Oster stopped 25 of 28 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.