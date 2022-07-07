The Ontario Hockey League Board of Governors has unanimously approved the transfer of ownership of the Niagara Icedogs to a group consisting of majority owner Darren DeDobbelaer alongside minority stakeholder Wayne Gretzky.

The sale was announced Thursday afternoon by the OHL.

The #OHL Board of Governors has unanimously approved the transfer of ownership of the Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club to a group consisting of majority owner Darren DeDobbelaer alongside minority stakeholder Wayne Gretzky.



DETAILS 📰: https://t.co/V0taDnqprA pic.twitter.com/BzsvtGan9F — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) July 7, 2022

“On behalf of my wife Michele and our family, we are more than excited to be part of this incredible League,” said DeDobbelaer.

“The fans, facility and the Niagara Region are second to none and I’d like to thank the Ontario Hockey League for this tremendous opportunity.”

DeDobblaer has also served as President and General Manager of the Brantford 99ers (of the Ontario Junior Hockey League) and Brantford Bandits (of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League).

Gretzky, who played one season in the OHL in 1977-78 for the Soo Greyhounds before going on to have a legendary Hall of Fame career in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers has ownership experience as well.

In 2000, he became part-owner of the then-Pheonix Coyotes, but relinquished his share when the team filed for bankruptcy in 2009. He became a minority partner of the Oilers in 2016, but left that role in 2021.

“I’m really excited about being back in junior hockey and have always loved it. To be partnered with a fellow friend from Brantford is so exciting for all of us and we can’t wait to get started,” said Gretzky.