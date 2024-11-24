OHL: Witkowski, Rehkopf net hat tricks in Steelheads' win over Greyhounds

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Kieran Witkowski and Carson Rehkopf both scored hat tricks as the Brampton Steelheads defeated the Sault. Ste Marie Greyhounds 8-5 on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Porter Martone, a projected top pick in next year's NHL draft, provided four assists for Brampton (11-10-1).

Luke Misa — with an assist — and Troy Patton also scored, while Jakub Fibigr added two helpers.

Steelheads goaltender Jack Ivankovic stopped 33 shots.

Marco Mignosa scored twice for Sault Ste. Marie (12-12-0). Brady Martin had a goal and two assists while Travis Hayes and Justin Cloutier both had one goal and one assist.

Greyhounds netminder Landon Miller made 31 saves.

COLTS 5 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Cole Beaudoin scored twice as the Barrie Colts topped the Sarnia Sting.

Michael Derbidge, Evan Passmore and Grayson Tiller also scored for Barrie (15-7-0). Colts netminder Sam Hillebrandt kicked out 25 of 27 shots.

Beckham Edwards scored both goals for Sarnia (8-13-4). Nick Surzycia made 20 saves.

FRONTENACS 5 BATTALION 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Tuomas Uronen scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the North Bay Battalion.

Cedrick Guindon, Jacob Battaglia and Gage Heyes also scored for Kingston (15-6-4). Frontenacs netminder Gavin Betts saved 29 shots.

Shamar Moses scored for North Bay (10-11-2). Battalion netminder Mike McIvor kicked out 32 of 37 shots.

KNIGHTS 2 67'S 1

LONDON, Ont. — The London Knights defeated the Ottawa 67's in a shootout.

Logan Hawery scored in regulation for London (19-4-0). Knights goaltender Austin Elliott kicked out 29 of 30 shots.

Will Gerrior scored for Ottawa (8-8-6). Netminder Jaeden Nelson stopped 27 of 28 shots.

GENERALS 4 WOLVES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — The Oshawa Generals got contributions from four different goal scorers in a win over the Sudbury Wolves.

Luca D'Amato, Colby Barlow, Owen Griffin and Luca Marrelli all found the back of the net for Oshawa (15-8-2). Generals goaltender Jacob Oster saved 40 of 42 shots.

Kieron Walton and Quentin Musty replied for Sudbury (12-8-3). Wolves netminder Nate Krawchuk kicked out 36 of 39 shots.

