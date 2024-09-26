Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil has retired from swimming.

The gold medallist in the women's 100-metre butterfly at Tokyo's Summer Games in 2021 made the announcement in a social media post.

The 24-year-old from London, Ont., earned a complete set of medals in Tokyo after helping relay teams to silver and bronze medals.

Mac Neil's five gold medals at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, were the most by a Canadian athlete at a single Pan Am Games.

She was fifth in butterfly and was a member of two relays teams that finished fourth at the recent Olympic Games in Paris.

Mac Neil also won a world championship in the 100 butterfly in 2019.