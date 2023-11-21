German ice hockey silver medalist banned for four years in doping case

Germany to play Canada in men's hockey semis after stunning OT win article image Germany to play Canada in men's hockey semis after stunning OT win article image
Published

BONN, Germany (AP) — Yannic Seidenberg, who played on the German national hockey team that won silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics, has been banned for four years in a doping case.

The German National Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday that the German Court of Arbitration for Sport had imposed the ban on Seidenberg, who can appeal.

The 39-year-old Seidenberg was a forward on the German team that surprisingly reached the gold-medal game in 2018 before losing to the Russian team. The ban does not affect that Olympic medal.

The NADA said Seidenberg was positive for testosterone in an out-of-competition test and alleged he also used another banned substance, DHEA. A criminal investigation by Munich prosecutors is “still pending,” NADA added.

German news agency dpa quoted a lawyer for Seidenberg, Rainer Cherkeh, as saying that Seidenberg had been taking medicine prescribed by a doctor for medical reasons and that he had asked the doctor not to prescribe anything that would break anti-doping rules.

Seidenberg is the younger brother of Dennis Seidenberg, who was a defenceman on Boston Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports