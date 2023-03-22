Top prospect Calum Ritchie and the Oshawa Generals take on Ottawa Senators prospect Ben Roger and the Kingston Frontenacs on Wednesday with the two teams locked in a battle for the final playoff spot in the OHL's Eastern Conference.

Watch the Generals take on the Frontenacs LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN+

The Generals currently sit in the eighth and final playoff spot with 56 points. The Frontenacs are right behind them with 53 points with three games remaining in both of their seasons.

Oshawa is led by Richie who sits 13th on Bob McKenzie's draft rankings with 24 goals and 58 points in 58 games this season.

The Generals are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads on Saturday evening.

Forward Matthew Buckley led the way with two goals and an assist while forwards Luke Torrance and Cameron Butler each had a goal and two assists.

Ryan Gagnier and Beckett Sennecke also scored for the Generals.

Goaltender Jacob Oster got the win by stopping 38 of 41 shots that came his way. His record improved to 16-22-3 with a .873 save percentage and 4.19 goals-against average this season.

Kingston is led by forward Ethan Miedema, who was acquired along with Gavin McCarthy and seven draft picks from the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright. He has 14 goals and 44 points in 65 games split between the Frontenacs and Spitfires.

The Frontenacs are coming off a 6-0 loss to the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Top prospect Carson Rehkopf did most of the damage for the Rangers by scoring a pair of goals while Winnipeg Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin, Reid Valade, Ty Hollett, and Matthew Sop also scored.

Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari took the loss after stopping 39 of 45 shots against him. His record fell to 10-14-1 with an .898 save percentage and 3.59 goals-against average.

Kingston and Oshawa have faced each other six times this season with the Frontenacs holding a 4-2-0 advantage.

The two teams will also end their regular seasons against each other on Sunday evening.