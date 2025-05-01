OSHAWA - Luca Marrelli had a goal and four assists, Owen Griffin added two goals and one assist and the Oshawa Generals topped the Barrie Colts 8-4 on Thursday to complete the sweep and advance to the Ontario Hockey League championship series.

Noah Powell, Luca D'Amato, Colby Barlow, Calum Ritchie and Matthew Buckley provided the rest of the offence for Oshawa. Jacob Oster made 27 saves.

The Generals will have a rematch in the OHL final against the London Knights, who advanced on Wednesday after sweeping the Kitchener Rangers. London swept Oshawa to claim last season's OHL title.

Cole Beaudoin, Anthony Romani, Brad Gardiner and Dalyn Wakely replied for Barrie. Ben Hrebik turned away 22-of-30 shots.

Gardiner's goal at 12:53 of the second period put the Colts ahead 3-2 before the Generals scored four unanswered goals, and outscored Barrie 5-1 in the final frame.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.